Instagram Announces Live Rooms, Go Live With Up to 3 of Your Friends

The ability to go live using Instagram is something that everyone is accustomed to. It is a feature that is used by millions of people around the world, and the best part is that it is extremely easy to use. However, up until now, Instagram did not allow a lot of people to go live together, but now, Instagram has announced a new feature called Instagram Live Rooms, which will allow you to add up to 3 of your friends and go live with them. Which sounds like a lot of fun.

Instagram Live Rooms is a Fun Way to Go Live with Your Friends

For those who don't know, previously, there was only the option to go live with another person but now, you can actually add up to three people in the live stream. Instagram says that by adding this feature, they hope to "open up more creative opportunities -- start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends".

Live Rooms is also going to allow creators more ways to build a business and more money. Live viewers would be able to purchase badges for their favorite creators to show love and appreciation. With Live Rooms, viewers will be able to buy badges for hosts and use other interactive features such as Shopping and Live Fundraisers.

Instagram has talked about who they are looking into more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will make their way in the coming months.

This is what Instagram had to say about Live Rooms in detail.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve seen people on Instagram embrace Live in different ways. In the past year, special moments have happened on Live, including informational talks about science and COVID-19 guidelines, interviews with celebrities and record-breaking rap battles. Creators of all kinds — from fitness instructors to musicians, beauty bloggers, chefs and activists, all relied on Live to create moments and bring people together to reach their communities in creative ways. We can’t wait to see what more creativity comes from this highly-requested update.

You can read more about the Live Rooms by heading over to the blog post.