Menu
Company

Instagram Adding New Subscriptions Feature to Increase Revenue for Creators

Ali Salman
Jul 14, 2022
Instagram Subscriptions

Instagram has announced a new Subscription feature for content creators to generate more revenue. The company is adding more features to the mix while making the social media app more appealing to users. If you are unfamiliar, you can check out more details down below.

Instagram's New Subscription Service Will Let Creators Create Exclusive Content Only For Subscribers

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, creators will now have a dedicated destination for content on their profile oriented for subscribers. Creators can share exclusive Reels and feed posts which will be visible to subscribers only. Instagram's new Subscriptions feature has been running wild in the rumor mill for a while. It will allow creators to monetize their content and directly engage with their followers through exclusive posts and experiences.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Google Seems to be Losing Gen Z to TikTok and Instagram

Instagram's new Subscriptions feature was first introduced back in January as an initial alpha test. If you are unfamiliar, check out some of the major Subscription features below.

  • Exclusive Tab on Profile

You will get an exclusive tab on your profile for everything related to Subscriptions. It will serve as a hub for exclusive content, feed posts, and sharing subscriber-only Lives.

  • Exclusive Posts and Reels

You can create exclusive content for your subscribers that only they can watch or interact with. It will allow subscribers to engage and comment in order to enjoy the content.

  • Subscriber Chats

The new Subscriber chats can be created from a creator's inbox or story and they will end after 24 hours. The chats feature is powered by Messenger and can add up to 30 people, allowing creators to directly chat with their subscribers.

This is all there is to it, folks. Instagram will potentially add more features in the future and we will keep you guys updated on the latest. You can check out more details here. Share your valuable thoughts with us in the comments.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order