Instagram Adding New Subscriptions Feature to Increase Revenue for Creators

Instagram has announced a new Subscription feature for content creators to generate more revenue. The company is adding more features to the mix while making the social media app more appealing to users. If you are unfamiliar, you can check out more details down below.

Instagram's New Subscription Service Will Let Creators Create Exclusive Content Only For Subscribers

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, creators will now have a dedicated destination for content on their profile oriented for subscribers. Creators can share exclusive Reels and feed posts which will be visible to subscribers only. Instagram's new Subscriptions feature has been running wild in the rumor mill for a while. It will allow creators to monetize their content and directly engage with their followers through exclusive posts and experiences.

Instagram's new Subscriptions feature was first introduced back in January as an initial alpha test. If you are unfamiliar, check out some of the major Subscription features below.

Exclusive Tab on Profile

You will get an exclusive tab on your profile for everything related to Subscriptions. It will serve as a hub for exclusive content, feed posts, and sharing subscriber-only Lives.

Exclusive Posts and Reels

You can create exclusive content for your subscribers that only they can watch or interact with. It will allow subscribers to engage and comment in order to enjoy the content.

Subscriber Chats

The new Subscriber chats can be created from a creator's inbox or story and they will end after 24 hours. The chats feature is powered by Messenger and can add up to 30 people, allowing creators to directly chat with their subscribers.

This is all there is to it, folks. Instagram will potentially add more features in the future and we will keep you guys updated on the latest. You can check out more details here.