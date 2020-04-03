INNO3D has announced its brand new Supercharger INNO3D GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC and COMPACT. INNO3D is adding this to its already impressive arsenal of Supercharger line-up.

Inno3D Launches The GeForce GTX 1650 Twin X2 OC & Compact With GDDR6 Memory

With performances that are up to 2x the GeForce GTX 1050, it is the best solution when considering upgrading your PC to the INNO3D GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC or COMPACT. The GTX 1650 GDDR6 is the most ideal upgrade for entry-level gamers who are looking for a fast yet quiet and power-efficient option to play their favorite games. The new shading advancements improve performance, enhance image quality and deliver new levels of geometric complexity while a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor allows for better performance on complex modern games.

NVIDIA & AMD Graphics Cards Could Get More Expensive in 2020 Due To Rising DRAM Demand





NVIDIA has to date released almost every possible version of its Turing architecture now. On one end of the spectrum we have the extreme GeForce RTX 2080 Ti through the more reasonable RTX 2060, and finally the GTX 1650, GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 where the RT and Tensor cores (for ray tracing and deep learning, respectively) got axed in favor of lower prices. But there's still an additional untapped market remaining: the budget sector with the INNO3D GeForce GTX 1650 TWIN X2 OC and COMPACT that’s now with GDDR6. You can find links for both cards below:

Years of R&D has allowed INNO3D to make technological advancements, continuously pushing the boundaries and bolster their expertise in the graphics card industry. It has elevated INNO3D to a point that makes a difference for high-end gamers and design creation professionals achieving high performance with outstanding temperature control and at super quiet noise levels.