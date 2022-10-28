Menu
Company

Infinity Ward Aware of CoD: Modern Warfare II Crashing Issues; Issue Being Investigated

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 28, 2022, 02:55 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Developer Infinity Ward has taken to Twitter regarding the current Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II crashing issues.

Developer Infinity Ward has taken to Twitter regarding the current Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II crashing issues.

Modern Warfare II is out now for all platforms, but various players have been reporting crashes when in a party. Infinity Ward has now confirmed to be aware of this issue and had said that the issue is being investigated. As such, a hotfix will likely be released as soon as possible. As always, we’ll update you as soon as more information about this issue comes in. For now, stay tuned.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Exclusive PlayStation Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Benefits Revealed; Bundle Bonus, Combat Packs, PlayStation Party Bonus and More

“We're aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up”, the tweet from the developer reads. “Please stay tuned as we investigate the issue.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Modern Warfare II was officially announced back in June of this year.

Developer Infinity Ward has left no stone unturned to create a new heart-pounding experience for players.

Task Force 141’s next global Campaign. Immersive, world-class Multiplayer. An evolved Special Ops experience. All carefully crafted with gameplay and technical innovations that will introduce fans to the new era of Call of Duty.

A New Era for Call of Duty

 Call of Duty is taking a generational leap forward, ushering in a new era — and it all begins with Modern Warfare II, which leads the most ambitious rollout ever across the franchise. This state-of-the-art experience is set to reshape the famed series and appeal to Call of Duty players everywhere.

  • Modern Warfare II, the sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) releases October 28.
  • The all-new Call of Duty: Warzone™ 2.0 comes out later this year.
  • An all-new mobile experience that will bring Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go, is in development.
  • One unified engine across the franchise beginning with Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.
  • RICOCHET Anti-Cheat will release on day one of Modern Warfare II and the new Warzone.
  • Call of Duty is coming back to Steam on PC starting with Modern Warfare II.
  • And there’s more to come…

Products mentioned in this post

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
USD 70
Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order