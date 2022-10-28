Infinity Ward Aware of CoD: Modern Warfare II Crashing Issues; Issue Being Investigated

Developer Infinity Ward has taken to Twitter regarding the current Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II crashing issues.

Modern Warfare II is out now for all platforms, but various players have been reporting crashes when in a party. Infinity Ward has now confirmed to be aware of this issue and had said that the issue is being investigated. As such, a hotfix will likely be released as soon as possible. As always, we’ll update you as soon as more information about this issue comes in. For now, stay tuned.

“We're aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up”, the tweet from the developer reads. “Please stay tuned as we investigate the issue.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Modern Warfare II was officially announced back in June of this year.

