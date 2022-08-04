Menu
Company

Indiana Jones Unreal Engine 5 Fanmade Concept Trailer Features Incredible Visuals

Francesco De Meo
Aug 4, 2022
Indiana Jones

Last year, Bethesda and MachineGames announced a brand new Indiana Jones game, but since then, we have heard very little of the game, and seen even less outside of a teaser. As the game seems to be still far from release, players are expecting it to look great and fully leverage the power of modern gaming systems, and a new fanmade concept trailer attempts to show how this will be accomplished.

The new trailer, which has been shared on YouTube by ENFANT TERRIBLE, features work from several different artists and developers that have used the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver some great-looking visuals that also feel quite faithful to the source material.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Original God of War Looks Glorious in Unreal Engine 5 Remake Concept Trailer

 

As already mentioned, it has been some time since the announcement of the Indiana Jones game by MachineGames. Very little is currently known about the game, as both Bethesda and MachineGames did not say much about it following its announcement in early 2021:

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!

We’re developing a new Indiana Jones video game! As huge fans of the franchise, it’s a tremendous honor for us to create a brand-new Indiana Jones game with a completely original story. We’re very excited and can’t wait to share more in the future!

Indiana Jones is currently in development for yet-to-be-announced formats. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order