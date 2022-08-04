Indiana Jones Unreal Engine 5 Fanmade Concept Trailer Features Incredible Visuals

Last year, Bethesda and MachineGames announced a brand new Indiana Jones game, but since then, we have heard very little of the game, and seen even less outside of a teaser. As the game seems to be still far from release, players are expecting it to look great and fully leverage the power of modern gaming systems, and a new fanmade concept trailer attempts to show how this will be accomplished.

The new trailer, which has been shared on YouTube by ENFANT TERRIBLE, features work from several different artists and developers that have used the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver some great-looking visuals that also feel quite faithful to the source material.

As already mentioned, it has been some time since the announcement of the Indiana Jones game by MachineGames. Very little is currently known about the game, as both Bethesda and MachineGames did not say much about it following its announcement in early 2021:

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!

We’re developing a new Indiana Jones video game! As huge fans of the franchise, it’s a tremendous honor for us to create a brand-new Indiana Jones game with a completely original story. We’re very excited and can’t wait to share more in the future!

Indiana Jones is currently in development for yet-to-be-announced formats. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.