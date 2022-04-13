In Attempt to Lure iPhone Users, Google Has Launched New ‘Switch to Android’ iOS App

Google competes directly with Apple in terms of hardware as well as software. Users might find the need to switch from one platform to another and companies tend to make the process easier. With that said, Google wants iPhone users to switch to Android, and to make it easier, the company has launched a new 'Switch to Android' app for iOS. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Google Launches New Dedicated 'Switch to Android' iOS App, Allowing Users to Transfer Data From an iPhone to an Android Phone

If you have an iPhone and want to switch to Android, Google is now offering an easy solution to transfer your media, contacts, and more. According to TechCrunch, Google launched the 'Switch to Android' iOS app in the United States and other markets on Monday. The new app will allow iPhone users to switch to Android securely with important documents switched wirelessly and quickly.

This is the first time Google has released a dedicated 'Switch to Android' app for iOS. Before today, Google maintained a 'Switch to Android' website that detailed instructions for switching from the iPhone. The switching process will transfer photos, videos, contacts, calendar events, as well as instructions to turn off iMessage and transfer photos and videos from Apple's iCloud.

The rivalry between Google and Apple is pretty evident as one tries to lure users from the other platform. Apple also has its website designed with instructions to switch from Android to iPhone. In addition to this, Apple's dedicated "Move to iOS" app also works similarly, allowing users to transfer their contacts, message history, photos, videos, web bookmarks, mail accounts, and much more from Android to iOS. Apple's app works pretty much the same as Google's - quick and wireless. If you are interested, you can download Google's 'Switch to Android' app for free from the App Store.

In the end, it all depends on user preference regarding the platform they wish to opt for. This is all there is to it, folks. Would you switch from an iPhone to an Android? Share your reasons with us in the comments section below.