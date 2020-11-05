Immortals Fenyx Rising PC Specs Revealed, Multi-Monitor, Uncapped Framerate Supported
Ubisoft has unveiled the PC specs and features for Immortals Fenyx Rising, and it seems like the publisher is going all-out on the platform. Of course, Immortals isn’t the most visually groundbreaking game, but those simple graphics mean Ubisoft can push the game in other ways, including offering multi-monitor widescreen support (up to 48:9) and uncapped framerate. As for the specs you’ll need, the game isn’t too demanding, although you will require an RTX 2070 or RX Vega 56 on the highest end. You can check out a video overview of Immortals Fenyx Rising’s PC features, below.
And here are your Immortals Fenyx Rising PC requirements, from Very Low to Very High:
Very Low Settings – 720p/30FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD FX-6300
- Video Card: GeForce GTX 660 / AMD R9 280X
- VRAM: 2GB NVIDIA / 3GB AMD
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB HDD
- OS: Windows 7 (64-bit only)
High Settings – 1080p/30FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350
- Video Card: GeForce GTX 970 / AMD R9 290
- VRAM: 4GB
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
High Settings – 1080p/60FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 7 1700
- Video Card: GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
Very High Settings – 1440p/60FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Video Card: GeForce RTX 2070 Super / AMD RX 5700
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
Very High Settings – 4K/30FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Video Card: GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD RX Vega 56
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
Immortals Fenyx Rising soars onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on December 3. You can check out Wccftechs hands-on preview of the game, right here.
