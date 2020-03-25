Illustrator for iPad Coming This Year, Adobe Begins Inviting Beta Testers

Adobe is planning to release its Illustrator app for the iPad this year. The company has also started inviting users to help test the app. Last year, the company unveiled Photoshop for iPad and it seems Adobe is adding more to the mix since the iPad is a very capable device when it comes to performance. if you're up for it, you can sign up to the Illustrator app to test it out from Adobe's website.

Adobe Will Release Illustrator for iPad in 2020

Illustrator was announced in November of last year and the app “not only makes the power and precision of Illustrator mobile, but it also reimagines the interface in a way that makes the app easier and more intuitive to use.” As mentioned earlier, you can sign up for early access from Adobe's website, just follow the link and sign up.

The company has confirmed that Illustrator for iPad will take full advantage of the Multi-Touch on the iPad along with Apple Pencil support and the iPad's internals for a seamless and fluid experience. Since the iPad features an amazing camera compared to most of the tablets out there in the market, you can take photos from it and convert them into vector shapes and tinker with them for enhanced maneuvers.

Some of the main features that Adobe is bringing with the Illustrator app for iPad are as follows:

Seamless connection across your devices: Everything you create in Illustrator can be saved to the Creative Cloud so you’ll be able to create on your desktop and iPad.

Everything you create in Illustrator can be saved to the Creative Cloud so you’ll be able to create on your desktop and iPad. Power and precision: Work with Illustrator files with no loss of the detail and precision you expect from Adobe. For many designs you create today, you’ll be able to start on your iPad and finish on your iPad.

Work with Illustrator files with no loss of the detail and precision you expect from Adobe. For many designs you create today, you’ll be able to start on your iPad and finish on your iPad. Intuitive experience: We’re rethinking the interface to help you save time and make Illustrator easier and more natural to use.

We’re rethinking the interface to help you save time and make Illustrator easier and more natural to use. Leverage the tablet interface: Benefit from things like the camera and Apple pencil to take your designs to new places. For instance, you can take a picture of a hand-drawn sketch and Illustrator on iPad will help you transform it into vector shapes.

Illustrator for iPad will also allow users to access all of your assets from within the app, which also includes Adobe Stock. Since Adobe's Creative Cloud service is integrated deep within, you will be able to seamlessly shift across your mobile devices and desktops. However, we're not sure if it will be a full-fledged Illustrator app. The app may not have the entire set of features as a desktop app. However, if that is the case, the company could update the app over time with the remaining features.

That's all for now, folks. Are you looking to test the app out early? How anxiously are you waiting for the Illustrator app for the iPad? Let us know in the comments.

