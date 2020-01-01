ID-COOLING announces the SE-234-ARGB for Just $40!

ID-COOLING has announced the SE-234-ARGB tower-type CPU heatsink. The heatsink features an ARGB fan and RGB lighting on the shroud as well. The RGB LEDs are powered by a single header that connects to a motherboard 5V 3-pin ARGB header, utilizing ASUS Aura, MSI Mystic Lighting, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome Sync technologies. For motherboards that don’t feature an ARGB 3-pin header, there is an internal cable controller for multiple RGB lighting effects.



ID-COOLING has announced the SE-234-ARGB CPU Heatsink Cooler which is perfect for keeping the colors going!

The included ARGB fan is a 120 x 120 x 25 mm fan utilizes a 2-ball bearing design, offering higher durability and a long lifespan. To reduce noise this fan has eight rubber dampeners on each corner. This fan has a variable speed of 900 RPM to 2,000 RPM with PWM support while pushing 56.5 CFM air at maximum speed, at the fastest speed this fan makes 31.5 dBA of noise and at the lowest speed makes 16.2 dBA of noise.

To maximize airflow even further this CPU cooler heatsink uses an x-shape fin design. The x-shape fin design allows for the air from the fan to be pulled through the heatsink at a much faster rate.

This CPU cooler utilizes a metal-mecha mounting system, which is a metal mounting kit that offers support for both Intel LGA2066/2011/1151/1150/1155/1156 and AMD’s AM4 socket. Along with the mecha-metal mounting, this CPU heatsink provides a slanted design that allows for excellent memory compatibility even with mini-ITX motherboards!

This CPU has a height of 154 mm, which allows this to fit in most mATX and ATX cases with ease, and with the extra fan clip, which is included allows for a push-pull configuration with another CPU fan, which is sold separately. With this CPU cooler comes a small syringe of thermal grease, ID-TG25, which has a thermal conductivity of 10.5w/m-K. This CPU cooler will be available early January 2020, and the current MSRP for this amazing CPU will cost just $40.