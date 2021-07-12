iCloud Mail is Down and Apple has Confirmed it, Will be Back Soon

It is not just you, Apple has confirmed that iCloud Mail service is down for some users around the globe.

Apple iCloud Mail is Down Today and You Should Not Panic

After going to the Apple system status page, you’ll notice a quirky little yellow dot next to iCloud Mail. What this is means is, the service is currently facing issues for some users around the globe. Once that indicator turns green, you can start using iCloud Mail normally.

A while back Twitter was flooded with several tweets in which users were complaining that they can’t log in or have had their session terminated without warning. If you are one of those users, then relax, everything should be back in order sooner rather than later. These things happen, and it is Monday after all.

This is only bad news if you use the service for getting two-step authentication codes. In that case, you have the right to be completely angry.