iBUYPOWER Shows Off the New Revolt 3 MK3 PC Case

iBUYPOWER has showcased the Revolt 3 MK3 PC case offering a small form factor design, and this case features an 18.4-liter design. This case has perforated panels, which allow for a higher level of airflow through the case; the case's internal design is split into three different airflow zones. These zones are designed to separate the components which generate the largest amount of heat, and the first zone is for the CPU and motherboard, the second is for the power supply, and the final zone is for the graphics card. The Revolt 3 MK3 case is expected to be available at the end of Q2 as either an iBUYPOWER System or available as a PC case.

The Revolt 3 MK3 PC case's design focuses on ensuring a high amount of airflow to the internal components. This high airflow is enabled by the perforated panels and mounting a 280 mm liquid cooling radiator to the front panel. This case can support a Mini-ITX motherboard with a maximum CPU cooler height of 40 mm.

This case's design allows for three separate airflow zones, designed to stop any hot air from entering a new zone. The first zone is designed for the CPU and motherboard, and the second zone is for the GPU, while the final zone is designed for the power supply. All of the air intakes utilize a magnetic dust filter, allowing the internal to stay clean and dust-free.

The Revolt 3 MK3 PC case offers some fantastic accessories, including an integrated handle and accessories holders on the PC case side. The handle sits flush with the case to ensure a clean design to the case. This case comes in either a white color scheme or a black color scheme with swappable front mesh material.

The Revolt 3 MK3 PC case is expected to be available for purchase near the end of Quarter two in 2021, but the specific pricing has yet to be released. iBUYPOWER stated that this case would be available as part of a PC system or as a standalone PC Case.