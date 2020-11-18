Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Launch Trailer Takes Players to the Past

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is headed toward Switch this week, and Nintendo has debuted its launch trailer ahead of release.

The game is set 100 years ahead of the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and has players exploring the events that happened during the real Calamity.

This musou adventure is a canon sequel/prequel of sorts to Breath of the Wild in that respect, and it offers more information about Princess Zelda, the King of Hyrule, the four Champions, and their efforts to save the kingdom from certain disaster.

The trailer shows off just a bit of the action-packed hack-and-slash gameplay you can expect should you dive into the game. You'll be able to bust heads as your favorite characters from throughout the series as you work to thwart the evil that's befallen Hyrule.

We reviewed Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and awarded it a 7.8 out of 10.

"Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a perfect game to use to revisit the land of Hyrule. Combat additions make this one of the most exciting and interesting Warriors games to play, but the performance can hold it back. It's a great romp that'll keep you engaged for hours, but don't come in expecting great things from the next chapter of a canon Zelda story."

If you enjoyed the first game, it may be worth dipping your toes into, especially due to the prequel content. Not all Switch owners need apply, however, due to the game's lukewarm frame rate and performance and underwhelming story. Fans looking for more of Hyrule and its denizens ahead of the Breath of the Wild sequel will be thrilled with this game as a stopgap, however, with a bit more story sandwiched in between.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set to debut on November 20 on Nintendo Switch.