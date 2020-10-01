HyperX Announces The Impact DDR4 SODIMM Memory Solution – A Quick Upgrade For Notebooks And Small Form Factor Systems

With everyone being at home during the pandemic, the performance of your computer is even more important than ever. HyperX has kept that in mind and released HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM memory for enhanced performance in notebooks and small form factor PCs. This a quick and easy solution to upgrading your system with the best memory available. The modules of memory are available in either 4GB to 32GB SODIMM in kits up to 64GB. All this extra memory is sure to boost your performance whether it is for school, gaming, or work applications.

An Easy Way To Quickly Upgrade The RAM On Your Portable Machine

These new sticks of RAM offer a Plug N Play1 feature for automatic overclocking. This allows for your machine to automatically overclock the sticks to its highest-rated performance. This eliminates the need to manually overclock your memory. Utilizing standard DDR4 voltage at 1.2V with Plug N Play automatic overclocking, less power is consumed and thereby reduced heat, providing a quieter overall computing experience.

Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager at HyperX said:

“The new Impact DDR4 SODIMM utilizes the latest technology to offer high performance coupled with maximum reliability,” and “The Plug N Play functionality of HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM memory increases overall performance in notebooks and small form factor PCs for people to maximize performance across applications.”

The amount of RAM needed for an upgrade is up to the consumer and with these SODIMMs, there are so many options. The single sticks vary in size from 4GB up to 32GB and the kits go up to 64GB with different capacity SODIMMs. The timings for these kits vary between CL14, CL15, CL16, CL17, and CL20. The clock speeds vary between 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 2933MHz, and 3200MHz. The voltage that it operates at is 1.2 volts.

The pricing of these kits and individual sticks vary in price. The cheapest is the 2400MHz CL15 16GB for $77. The most expensive kit is the 3200MHz CL20 32GB (Kit of 2) for $190. These SODIMMs are a great option for people looking to upgrade the memory in their current system. The pricing on these memory upgrade kits are quite reasonable.