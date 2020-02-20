Humankind Shows Off Its Beautiful and Varied Terrain in a New Trailer

Humankind, the new 4X strategy game from Sega and Amplitude Studios, looks like it could be a solid alternative to the genre-dominating Civilization series. One thing Humankind is bringing to the table are some of the best visuals ever seen in a historical 4X game – terrain is more realistic, detailed, and varied than anything seen in past Civ games. The detailed terrain also makes for deeper strategy, as variations in elevation and ground cover will have a major effect on your battle tactics. You can check out Humankind’s impressive terrain in the video, below.

And here’s the latest Humankind trailer…

Persona 5 on Switch Possible If Fans Speak up Says Atlus, #BreakFreePersona Hashtag Trends

Looking pretty darn good! Those who were put off by Civilization VI’s return to a more cartoony art style ought to be happy about the direction Amplitude is taking their game. Want to know more about Humankind? Check out Wccftech’s interview with the game’s developers, and the following rundown of the game’s features:

One million civilizations – Create your own unique civilization by combining 60 different historical cultures from across the heritage of humanity. Begin as Ancient Egypt, then evolve into the Romans, the Khmers, or perhaps the Vikings. The choice is up to you. Each culture brings its own special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes.

– Create your own unique civilization by combining 60 different historical cultures from across the heritage of humanity. Begin as Ancient Egypt, then evolve into the Romans, the Khmers, or perhaps the Vikings. The choice is up to you. Each culture brings its own special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes. More than history, it's your story - Face real historical events and figures, make great scientific discoveries, and visit the wonders of the world. Shape your people's beliefs and confront other players. Every decision you make adds a flourish to your story.

- Face real historical events and figures, make great scientific discoveries, and visit the wonders of the world. Shape your people's beliefs and confront other players. Every decision you make adds a flourish to your story. In the eyes of posterity – The journey matters more than destination. Fame is a new and unifying victory condition. Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame and leave a lasting impact on the world. The player with the most fame will win the game.

– The journey matters more than destination. Fame is a new and unifying victory condition. Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame and leave a lasting impact on the world. The player with the most fame will win the game. A tactical world – Show off your tactical skills by mastering terrain elevation, city-building, full tactical battles and warfare. Choose the high ground for your city, and it will be harder to siege. Deploy your archers in the woods to avoid horsemen. Call upon your allies to help you in times of need and transform an epic battle into a full-scale multiplayer world war!

Humankind will launch on PC sometime in 2020. And yes, it’s coming to Steam.