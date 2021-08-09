Humankind Will be a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass Release, New Trailer Shows Off the Game’s Scope

Xbox Game Pass is increasingly becoming a great option for strategy fans, with games like Crusader Kings III, Gears Tactics, and multiple Age of Empires titles on offer, and now the service is getting another potentially great strategy game – Humankind. Sega and Amplitude Studios’ Civilization challenger will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC from Day One.

Amplitude have also released a new trailer for Humankind, which touts the game’s scope. This is no underfed Civ pretender – the game offers up 60 different civs, which you can mixed a match to create your own unique civilization, with over a million possible combinations. The game also offers up 129 different units, 10 biomes, and more. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Need to know more about Humankind? You can check out Wccftech's hands-on preview of the game and our interview with Amplitude. Here are the game's key features:

Create your civilization - Combine up to 60 historical cultures as you lead your people from the Ancient to the Modern Age. From humble origins as a Neolithic tribe, transition to the Ancient Era as the Babylonians, become the Classical era Mayans, the Medieval Umayyads, the Early Modern era British, and so on. Each culture will add its own special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes.

More than history, it's your story - Face historical events, moral decisions, and scientific breakthroughs. Discover the natural wonders of the world or build the most remarkable creations of humankind. Each game element is historically authentic. Combine them to build your own vision of the world.

Leave your mark on the world - The journey matters more than destination. Fame is a new and unifying victory condition. Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame and leave a lasting impact on the world. The player with the most fame will win the game. Will you be the one to leave the deepest mark on the world?

Master tactical battles on land, sea & air - Each battle in Humankind plays out like a mini turn-based board game on top of the actual world map. Unstack your armies and command each of your units, including the emblematic units of your culture and their special abilities. Construct siege weapons to besiege and occupy cities. Fight in large battles spanning multiple turns, and don't hesitate to bring in reinforcements!

Customize your leader - In Humankind, you'll be playing the leader of your society as an avatar that you create and customize! Your avatar will evolve visually over the course of the game as your civilization develops. You'll also be able to level up your leader via a meta-progression system to unlock custom looks that you can show off to strangers and friends alike in multiplayer matches up to 8 players.

Humankind launches on PC and Stadia on August 17.