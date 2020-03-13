Humankind Shows Off Its Sprawling Cities and Wonders in its Latest Video

Humankind, the new 4X strategy game from Sega and Amplitude Studios, is obviously heavily inspired by the genre-dominating Civilization series, but it also differs in key ways. Case in point, the latest Humankind featurette provides a good look at the game’s cities, which are much larger and more complex than those in other 4X games. They’re also a lot more dynamic, adapting according to the terrain and developing unique neighborhoods determined by the overall history of your empire. The new featurette also gives us a quick peek at Humankind’s wonders and explains how players will claim territory, so it’s definitely worth a watch – check it out below.

Looking promising! I really liked the new city districts Civilization VI added, and it looks like Humankind is pushing the concept much further. I’ve always preferred city management to military stuff in 4X games, so it looks like this game is for me. Want to know more about Humankind? Do check out Wccftech’s interview with the game’s developers, and the following rundown of the game’s features:

One million civilizations - Create your own unique civilization by combining 60 different historical cultures from across the heritage of humanity. Begin as Ancient Egypt, then evolve into the Romans, the Khmers, or perhaps the Vikings. The choice is up to you. Each culture brings its own special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes.

- Create your own unique civilization by combining 60 different historical cultures from across the heritage of humanity. Begin as Ancient Egypt, then evolve into the Romans, the Khmers, or perhaps the Vikings. The choice is up to you. Each culture brings its own special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes. More than history, it's your story - Face real historical events and figures, make great scientific discoveries, and visit the wonders of the world. Shape your people's beliefs and confront other players. Every decision you make adds a flourish to your story.

- Face real historical events and figures, make great scientific discoveries, and visit the wonders of the world. Shape your people's beliefs and confront other players. Every decision you make adds a flourish to your story. In the eyes of posterity - The journey matters more than destination. Fame is a new and unifying victory condition. Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame and leave a lasting impact on the world. The player with the most fame will win the game.

- The journey matters more than destination. Fame is a new and unifying victory condition. Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame and leave a lasting impact on the world. The player with the most fame will win the game. A tactical world - Show off your tactical skills by mastering terrain elevation, city-building, full tactical battles and warfare. Choose the high ground for your city, and it will be harder to siege. Deploy your archers in the woods to avoid horsemen. Call upon your allies to help you in times of need and transform an epic battle into a full-scale multiplayer world war!

Humankind will launch on PC sometime in 2020.