HTC A101 is an Android Tablet with a Unisoc Chip, 10.1-inch LCD, and More

HTC has decided to strike back once again in the Android market and has gone ahead and launched the HTC A101, a budget tablet that aims to deliver decent specs at a relatively lower price point. However, is it something that can keep the company afloat, considering how the market share is going into a decline.

HTC Tries to Clap Back with HTC A101. A Budget Android Tablet for the Masses

The HTC A101 comes with a 10.1-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution, you are getting chunky bezels on all sides of the screen, and there is also some room for a 5-megapixel selfie camera that you can find on the top bezel, and on the back, you are getting a 13-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Considering how we are looking at a budget device, the HTC A101 comes with a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor along with 8 gigs of RAM. Needless to say, you are not getting any performance-breaking chipset here. You are also getting 128 gigs of base storage along with microSD expansion, and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also there. You do not get any fingerprint reader but software-based face unlock is definitely a feature here.

The HTC A101 is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery with USB Type-C for charging. Sadly, the tablet runs on Android 11, and we are not sure about what the update schedule is going to be like.

You can get the tablet in two colors; Space Grey and Moon Silver. At the moment, it is unclear if the HTC A101 is going to come to other regions but it will be coming to South Africa first, and you have to understand that this device is by no means something that is made to compete with the likes of iPad or the Galaxy Tab series.