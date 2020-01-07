HP’s Elite Dragonfly to get the New 10th Generation Intel CPUs!

The HP Elite Dragonfly convertible laptop was one of the most impressive laptops launched in 2019, and this is because this convertible laptop can offer substantial specifications, advanced connectivity, and 24.5-hour battery life all in a 13.3-inch design.

HP has announced an updated version of the Elite Dragonfly with Intel's 10th Gen Ice Lake CPUs, expected mid-2020!

At CES 2020, HP has announced that the updated version of the Elite Dragonfly will be introduced in February. The main difference between the updated version and its predecessor is that the newer version offering an integrated Tile tag, as well as having HP's SureView Reflect privacy screen.

The Tile is a small tag that can connect to a smartphone using Bluetooth, which, if the device is lost, the Tile application tries to connect to an appropriate tag. If the Tile application is unable to connect, then the Tile will attempt to connect to it through smartphones that participate in the Tile community.

Since these devices are planned to be used in an office setting, which is why the newer Elite Dragonfly and the older Elite Dragonfly. Both have a plethora of built-in security features; one of the features that will be added into the new Elite Dragonfly is the SureView Reflect privacy screen. This feature prevents from 'over the shoulder' spying or viewing. The SureView Reflect is planned to be more efficient than any current technology.

The newer Elite Dragonfly will also be using the 10th generation Intel Core processors, and this new laptop will also have a built-in 5G modem. Both of these fantastic features will be included in the 1st generation Elite Dragonfly in February with the Elite Dragonfly Generation two retaining the same chassis, and the majority of the overall hardware will be the same as the original model. But the first generation won't be getting is a processor update that is reserved for just the generation two, along with the optional Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

There is currently no time frame for the launch of the second generation of this laptop. Still, because the 'refreshed' version of the first model is planned in February, it's expected the second generation won't be released till at least mid-2020.