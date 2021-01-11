HP Unveils The Updated Elite Series Laptops Featuring The Dragonfly Gen 2, Dragonfly Max, & Elite Folio

Whenever a business laptop comes to mind, everyone gravitates towards thinking about a design that is quite plain and boring but comes with plenty of power. A perfect example is Lenovo's ThinkPad line which goes for a plain look while focusing on making sure the internal components are top of the line. HP looked over the selection of laptops and wanted to stand out with a laptop line that valued the look and the performance, and the Elite Dragonfly series came to be in 2019. Now, the Elite Dragonfly series has been updated for 2021.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Is Making A Return With A 13.3" 4K HDR400 Display

For 2021, they have come out with the Elite Dragonfly Gen 2 and the Elite Dragonfly Max as well as including the Elite Folio. The Elite Dragonfly Gen 2 looks to mimic the same features that made the Gen 1 so great which includes being lightweight with a base weight of 2.2lbs and a sleek profile at 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches. The Gen 2 features Intel's 11th generation U-series CPUs going up to an i7.

The Gen 2 features three display options with FHD low power and FHD HP Sure View Reflect displays making a return whilst a 3840 x 2160 4K display with HDR400 is making its debut. All of the displays are touchscreen. The memory is up to 32GB of soldered LPDDR4 RAM and the storage is up to 2TB. A new feature is a 5G modem which is optional. It features HP's Quiet Keyboard and the included webcam has IR capability for Windows Hello.

The audio is important with to featuring Bang & Olufsen audio with three microphones and the Max version ups the microphone count up to 4. The Max has roughly the same internals as the Gen 2 with the exception of only featuring the FHD HP Sure View IPS touch screen. It also comes with a 5 MP + IR camera and the display filters out blue light. These added features make the laptop heavier at 2.5lbs.







The final offering from the HP Elite line is the Folio which is a lighter and more flexible laptop. The processor has been toned down to a Qualcomm 8xc Gen 2 AC 3.15GHz processor. It features up to 16GB of soldered LPDDR4x and up to 512GB. The design is fanless as well as being low profile with dimensions of 11.8 x 9 x 0.6 inches. The 13.5-inch 1080p screen is a touchscreen display in order to allow you to operate the device as a tablet. It also features the optional 5G modem and comes with integrated storage and charging cradle for Elite Slim Active Pen.

All three of the HP Elite series laptops redefine the way business laptops are designed emphasizing a modern design with great internals. The pricing has not been announced but will be announced later this week and it is expected that these will launch sometime later this month or in February.

Pricing and Availability