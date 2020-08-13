HP ProDisplay P233a 21.5” LCD Monitor Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Few Hours – Avail Now
Having a desktop computer is a must especially if you are a professional or a gamer. A good experience can not only make work easier but it will also help improve your productivity. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the HP ProDisplay P233a 21.5” LCD Monitor. The discount will expire in a few hours, so you should avail it right away. With a monitor like this you will be able to enhance your viewing experience manifold.
HP ProDisplay P233a 21.5" LCD Monitor features
The monitor supports all old and new devices because of its VGA and DisplayPort connections. It has built-in speakers. It offers great resolution and a great viewing angle. You can adjust the settings as you wish and you can even tilt the monitor as you desire. The monitor design is especially to ensure maximum ease for users. Here are highlights of what the HP ProDisplay P233a 21.5” LCD Monitor has in store for you:
- 21.5" widescreen display: Enjoy a better viewing experience than before
- 1920x1080 resolution: Love the sharper, clearer graphics on the Full HD screen
- 3000:1 static contrast ratio: See your content w/ brighter bright colors & darker blacks
- VGA & DisplayPort inputs: Easily connect w/ other source devices such as desktops, laptops, and more
- -5° to 20° tilt range: Adjust the screen for more comfortable viewing
- Model year: 2017
Specs
- Model number: P233A
- Color: black
- Materials: glass, metal, plastic, electronics
- Dimensions: 20.3"H x 7.5"L x 15.3"W
- Weight: 7.7lbs
- Display: 21.5" LCD
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- 24-bit Color at 60 Hz
- 0.248mm Pixel Pitch
- Brightness: 250 cd/m²
- 5000000:1 Contrast Ratio
- Response time: 5ms
- Viewing angle: 178° (H) / 178° (V)
- 1x VGA, 1x DisplayPort
- HDCP compatible
- Tilt: -5 to 22°
- Speaker: 2x 1W
- VESA compatible
- Energy Star Compliant
Includes
- HP ProDisplay P233a 21.5" LCD Monitor
- Power cable
- VGA cable
- DisplayPort cable
You will not regret making this investment but you should hurry up. The offer is going to expire very soon. Happy Shopping!
Original Price HP ProDisplay P233a 21.5” LCD Monitor: $229
Wccftech Discount Price HP ProDisplay P233a 21.5” LCD Monitor: $149.99
