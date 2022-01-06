HP OMEN reveals products for 2022, including the unique cooling device, the OMEN Cryo Chamber

HP Inc. displayed the company's newest 2022 gaming lineup with the next-gen OMEN 45L Desktop, the regal OMEN 25L Desktop, the small-form-factor desktop PC, the Victus by HP 15L Desktop, and HP’s first next-gen console ready OMEN 27u 4K Gaming Monitor. HP OMEN also unveils the new Cryo Chamber, an original and unique CPU cooling system.

HP OMEN introduces new desktops, including the 45L model with OMEN Cryo Chamber, a radical new CPU cooling solution, and the Victus by HP, the company's first small form factor desktop with a focus on mainstream audiences

HP OMEN 45L Desktop

The new OMEN 45L Desktop introduces the revolutionary patented CPU cooling solution with the OMEN Cryo Chamber cooling solution. The cooling compartment is placed as high as 43mm above the PC tower's interior and contains a 360mm AiO liquid cooler, resulting in temperatures 6°C (42.8°F) lower when compared to identical models without the new feature.

ASUS Announces New ROG Swift OLED 4K, ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN & ROG Swift PH32QUXE Gaming Monitors

The OMEN Cryo Chamber brings in cooler ambient air from outside of the PC to assist in chilling the radiator instead of using air from the main interior that is actively heated by the CPU, GPU, and other computer components. For users looking for a more traditional tower design, the company released the OMEN 40L Desktop which offers the same reconfigurability as the 45L Desktop, but removes the OMEN Cryo Chamber and limits the 120mm fan by one, resulting in smaller vertical desktop space.

With more people playing than ever before, gamers have never been more diverse or vocal for products that meet their needs in customization and personalization. From our powerful desktop towers to our next-gen console ready 4K monitor, and ultimate ecosystem coverage plan, our CES line-up was designed to keep gamers social, connected, and entertained with an amazing hardware and software ecosystem that reflects their individual needs. — Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs, HP Inc.

Supreme Performance : Watch virtual worlds come to life with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X memory or an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with all-new Infinity Cache technology, both with a unique OMEN visual design. Gameplay flows ultra-smooth with up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processors both top coated with Shin-Etsu MicroSi Extreme Thermal Paste. Comes shipped with Windows 11 for the ultimate PC gaming experience.

: Watch virtual worlds come to life with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X memory or an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with all-new Infinity Cache technology, both with a unique OMEN visual design. Gameplay flows ultra-smooth with up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processors both top coated with Shin-Etsu MicroSi Extreme Thermal Paste. Comes shipped with Windows 11 for the ultimate PC gaming experience. Top-Tier Components : Easily multitask games and a multitude of apps with up to 64GB of HyperX DDR4 3733 MHz memory and provide games the quick asset access they need with up to 2x 2TB WD Black M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs on top of additional storage support for 2x 2.5 SATA SSDs and 2x 3.5” SATA HDDs. Stable and reliable power flows into the PC with up to an 800W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Gold ATX PSU to keep the games running and the RGB cycling. Internals keep cool with 7x Cooler Master 120mm fans with support for ARGB lighting that can be controlled within OMEN Gaming Hub.

: Easily multitask games and a multitude of apps with up to 64GB of HyperX DDR4 3733 MHz memory and provide games the quick asset access they need with up to 2x 2TB WD Black M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs on top of additional storage support for 2x 2.5 SATA SSDs and 2x 3.5” SATA HDDs. Stable and reliable power flows into the PC with up to an 800W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Gold ATX PSU to keep the games running and the RGB cycling. Internals keep cool with 7x Cooler Master 120mm fans with support for ARGB lighting that can be controlled within OMEN Gaming Hub. Expansive Bliss : Upgrading components couldn’t be easier thanks to the toolless front and side panels with side cover lock to keep the panels secure. The chassis also supports up to a full ATX motherboard, a triple-slot full-length graphics card, and up to 200mm ATX PSU.

: Upgrading components couldn’t be easier thanks to the toolless front and side panels with side cover lock to keep the panels secure. The chassis also supports up to a full ATX motherboard, a triple-slot full-length graphics card, and up to 200mm ATX PSU. Ultimate Control: Ships with OMEN Gaming Hub preinstalled to take advantage of powerful internal features like Undervolting, Performance Mode, Network Booster, and System Vitals to help games run sublimely. Additionally, access to other features, such as Coaching, Rewards, Oasis Live, and OMEN Light Studio raise gaming experiences in new and exciting ways.

Gaming isn’t just growing, it’s a constantly evolving part of today’s culture that’s led to 2.7 billion people plugging in – nearly 35% of the global population. Women are playing a critical part in the development and progression of this space, making up 60% of all new gamers. Meanwhile, 30% of new gamers are under 25 years of age, showing that it’s taken firm hold as a generational form of entertainment and social connection being passed down. In fact, the social aspect behind gaming is a primary reason to play with 84% of gamers stating they play to connect with others of similar interests, 80% using gaming to meet new people, and 77% play games to say in touch with friends.

For those looking to build their own computer without being tied down to a company's PC design, the OMEN 45L ATX Case – including the OMEN Cryo Chamber – will be available soon for those PC enthusiasts.

HP OMEN 25L Desktop offers new Ceramic White colorway

The OMEN 25L Desktop, which was introduced last year, offered gamers a new and exciting tower design with premium thermal technology and a tool-less chassis design. Listening to their customers, HP OMEN now offers a Ceramic White color option—a first for the OMEN Desktop line— as well as offering an optional tempered glass side panel for showcasing the sleek interior and including RGB lighting via HP OMEN's Gaming Hub software. As an added upgrade from previous models, the cooling solution has improved with the addition of a 120mm front fan. Users can rest easy knowing that the graphics are powered by as high as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU. Compatible with the latest Intel 12th Gen Core i7 Alder Lake CPUs or the latest AMD Ryzen processors, the new HP OMEN desktop is prepared to handle any game.

Victus by HP 15L Desktop

The Victus by HP 15L Desktop showcases a smaller design footprint with two colorways—Mica Silver and Ceramic White—and introduces the customizable RGB “infinity mirror” logo. Offering graphical performance up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card. Meanwhile, Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 CPU or the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5000G Series processors with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM promises users will not skimp on performance.

LG introduces several OLED Evo, QNED Mini LED & 8K displays with new AI imaging processors at CES

OMEN 27u 4K Gaming Monitor

The OMEN 27u 4K Gaming Monitor is the company's first HDMI 2.1 display, as well as their first next-gen console plug-and-play ready gaming monitor. Since the 4K gaming market is growing exponentially each year, with a growth of 257% in the USA, 237% in APJ, and 185% in EMEA, this display offers a 1ms refresh rate, along with 4K UHD gaming display performance. It is noted that 6 out of 10 gamers check if potential monitors are compatible with their console during the purchasing process. In fact, it is expected for almost 47% of all gaming monitors are projected to be 144Hz in 2021.

Additional features include:

Spectacular Visuals: Forget about screen tearing with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology yielding low latency with wide adaptive refresh rate ranges. Get immersed in the action and view livelier and more colorful gameplay via IPS oxide panel technology with VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 95%, 450 nits brightness, and true 8-bit color to see games as developers intended.

Forget about screen tearing with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology yielding low latency with wide adaptive refresh rate ranges. Get immersed in the action and view livelier and more colorful gameplay via IPS oxide panel technology with VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 95%, 450 nits brightness, and true 8-bit color to see games as developers intended. Next-Gen Console Ready : Quickly play critically acclaimed PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusive titles in the best looking way with support for 4K, 120 Hz, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 by simply connecting them to the monitor with an HDMI 2.1 cable and powering up. The Nintendo Switch has likewise supported at its max-capable specifications. Quick and simple console gaming is further enhanced with integrated speakers coming to an OMEN monitor for the first time so players can get right into the game.

: Quickly play critically acclaimed PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusive titles in the best looking way with support for 4K, 120 Hz, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 by simply connecting them to the monitor with an HDMI 2.1 cable and powering up. The Nintendo Switch has likewise supported at its max-capable specifications. Quick and simple console gaming is further enhanced with integrated speakers coming to an OMEN monitor for the first time so players can get right into the game. Play More Relaxed: This the first monitor from OMEN to come with a four-sided micro-bezel design, giving the screen a stellar overall footprint to increase game immersion while being perfect for multiple display setups. It also comes with HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification to reduce eye strain while playing.

HP OMEN 16 and 17 laptops

HP's OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 laptops will receive major improvements in 2022 with the addition of the new next-gen GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs the latest Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake processors.

For more information about the OMEN series of gaming PCs, displays and accessories, visit the website at omen.com.

Availability and Pricing of HP OMEN products during 2022: