Debuting a new look and feel, today HP unveiled the OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops, engineered for gaming performance and featuring either AMD Ryzen 3000 or Intel 10th Gen CPUs. The latest OMEN devices are built with powerful premium components and technology that addresses the mounting needs of all gamers, veterans, and newcomers alike.

Built with refined thermals and tool-less design for access to internals that adhere to microATX standards, the redesigned OMEN desktops offer gamers the choice of 25 and 30-liter options to allow for maximum flexibility when it comes to desired hardware. Multiple chassis options including a 30L model that has a tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel, the desktops yield a gorgeous aesthetic and highlights the interior’s diligent cable routing and color consistency.

Powerful Performance: Never skip a beat with incredible visuals powered by up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. Harness the computing power a game needs with up to the new 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K with up to 5.3GHz, 10 cores and 20 threads or up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 3900 desktop processor, which showcase “Zen 2” core architecture and 7nm process technology.





Top Tier Components: Cooler Master makes their OMEN debut with optional configurable 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU and up to a 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU. Colorfully and mightily outfit the interior with up to 64GB of HyperX FURY DDR4-3200Mhz XMP memory with RBG. Enjoy lightning-quick access to important files with top-tier storage by way of up to two 2TB WD_Black PCIe M.2 SSDs.

OMEN 25L Desktop is expected to be available on May 5th via HP.com for a starting price of $899.99. OMEN 30L Desktop is expected to be available on May 5th via HP.com for a starting price of $1199.99.