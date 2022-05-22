HP designing AMD-based Dev One laptop loaded with Linux & powered by Pop!_OS

HP surprises Linux users by revealing its AMD-powered Dev One laptop that utilizes the open-source Pop!_OS operating system by System76.

System76 & HP bring Linux developers the Dev One, A Pop!_OS & AMD-Powered laptop to easier control their workspaces on the go

The new HP Dev One is an AMD-powered Linux laptop with System76 collaboration. Carl Richell, the founder of System76, revealed yesterday the latest laptop from the two companies on Twitter. Richell's tweet was short but got straight to the point:

The Fully Upgradable Framework Laptop Has Been Upgraded With Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs

HP has developed Linux laptops before with their HP ZBook G7 focused on open-source developers. The HP DEV One not only comes with Pop!_OS preinstalled, but under the hood, you will find the 8-Core AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, 1TB of superfast PCIe NVMe M.2 storage, a 14-inch diagonal FHD anti-glare display, and AMD Radeon graphics. Some of the standout features include:

Do more with the software you love: Pop!_OS preinstalled

Multi-task like a pro with the 8-Core AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor

Run multiple apps in parallel with 16GB memory DDR4 @ 3200MHz

Master your files with 1TB fast PCIe NVMe M.2 storage²

See code clearly on a 14" diagonal FHD anti-glare display

Experience stellar graphic performance with AMD Radeon Graphics

Included for ease of development use in Linux, the company has supplied the Linux Super key, offering a compiled set of shortcuts for every developer. An ideal set of multiple tools will assist all open-source developers more efficiently.

Use Stacking to organize and access multiple applications, browsers, and terminal windows. Move, resize, and arrange windows with ease or, let Pop!_OS keep you organized and efficient with Auto-tiling. And use Workspaces to reduce clutter by organizing windows across multiple desktops. Pop!_OS is at your service.

HP promises many tools and libraries upon opening to get more accomplished on the go. The Pop!_OS system will include a Flatpak suite of software for developers looking to use and save multiple app variants to test each package.

Intel Arc Graphics Cards Get ‘VRAM Self-Refresh’ Feature In Latest Linux Drivers

HP warns that performance and clock frequency will change depending on what application workload is processing and the user's software and hardware options. The company does note that multicore is designed to improve performance on specific software, but not everyone will benefit from each title available. Lastly, the entire 1TB is unavailable, as 4.7GB is used for system resources.

Specifications for the new HP DEV One laptop with Pop!_OS are limited, and the details in the report are pulled from the HPDevOne.com website. No release date has been set as of yet. HP ensures more information to follow soon, and packages will start at $1099.

Source: HPDevOne website

News Source: Phoronix