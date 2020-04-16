HP Announces AMD Ryzen 4000 Powered ProBook G7 Laptops

HP has announced the ProBook 445 G7 and the ProBook 455 G7. These business laptops provide essential commercial features at an affordable price point while still having a long battery life. Both of these laptops can feature up to a Ryzen 7 4700 APU with Radeon Graphics, and a display of either 14", on the ProBook 445 G7, or 15.6", on the ProBook 455 G7. The main difference between these two laptops is the overall size and display size.

HP has up to a Ryzen 7 4700U processor installed on either of these two laptops, this processor features 8 CPU cores and eight threads, which features a base clock of 2.0 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. This processor also features seven total GPU cores that allow these business laptops also to be able to play some games. This processor features a default of TDP of 15 watts.

One fantastic feature of these laptops is the two RAM slots being completely accessible by IT or by self-maintainers. This feature allows for easy upgrades or easy maintenance, pre-installed is 16 GB of DDR4 RAM that has a speed of 3200 MHz SODIMM slots.





For the webcam, both of these laptops feature a 720p HD camera, which is a perfect web conference or online meeting.

For connectors, these laptops feature the same IO, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1, one USB 2.0 ports, 1 Stereo headphone/microphone combo jack, one Ethernet and one HDMI output. The HDMI port is HDMI 1.4 specification, which allows for a second monitor of up to 4K resolution with a frame rate of up to 24 FPS.

Both of these laptops feature either a 1920 x 1080 resolution or a 1366 x 768 resolution for the lowest models. These laptops feature up to 1,000 nits with up to 72% coverage of the NTSC color gamut. The ProBook 445 G7 features a 14" display while the ProBook 455 G7 features a 15.6" display.

HP has stated that these notebooks feature business class power while still being affordably priced, although, at this point, HP hasn't declared the price that either of these laptops will cost.