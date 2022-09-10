Menu
Company

How to Prepare for iOS 16 Final Download on Monday

Uzair Ghani
Sep 10, 2022
Prepare for iOS 16 final download.

iOS 16 final version is set for release this Monday for iPhone users around the world. Here's how you can prepare for it right now.

iOS 16 Final Download is Set for Release on Monday for iPhone Around the World - Start Preparing Today for a Smooth Upgrade Experience

First and foremost, we are going to state the obvious - iPadOS 6 will not be available for download on Monday. Only iOS 16 for iPhone will be. Apple says that iPadOS 16 will become available later this year.

Related StoryAli Salman
Apple Releases macOS 13 Ventura Beta 7 to Developers

Make Sure You have a Compatible iPhone

iOS 16 is compatible with a wide range of devices but it does drop support for some older iPhones. Before you act surprised on Monday why the update isn't available for you, these are the official supported devices for iOS 16:

  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Backup Your iPhone

Depending on which route you end up taking for upgrade - over the air or clean install - we will highly recommend taking a backup of everything ahead of time using iTunes, Finder or iCloud. Whichever route suits you the most will suffice. Your data must stay protected just in case something goes wrong.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
You Can Now Pre-Order Any iPhone 14 Model on Apple’s Online Store

Free up Some Storage

Free up at least 8GB of storage on your iPhone before going ahead with the iOS 16 upgrade. Depending on which device you have, the iOS 16 update may take up to 5GB of internal storage, which is quite a lot, especially if you have an older iPhone with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It's best to free up some space right now and maybe delete some apps or games which you do not use at all.

Wait it Out

iOS 16 will become available for download on Monday and it is best that you prepare for it ahead of time. If you've followed the above steps perfectly, then you are all set to upgrade to iOS 16.

There are a ton of features to look forward to but we are certain that you will dig the new Lock Screen the most. It allows you to customize fonts, colors, add widgets and so much more to get a quick glance at everything that is necessary for you.

Apart from the Lock Screen, you also get the luxury to edit your iMessage texts or even delete them. If you send away too many typos or embarrassing stories, then this feature is going to be a huge treat for you.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order