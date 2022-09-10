How to Prepare for iOS 16 Final Download on Monday

iOS 16 final version is set for release this Monday for iPhone users around the world. Here's how you can prepare for it right now.

First and foremost, we are going to state the obvious - iPadOS 6 will not be available for download on Monday. Only iOS 16 for iPhone will be. Apple says that iPadOS 16 will become available later this year.

Make Sure You have a Compatible iPhone

iOS 16 is compatible with a wide range of devices but it does drop support for some older iPhones. Before you act surprised on Monday why the update isn't available for you, these are the official supported devices for iOS 16:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X S

iPhone X S Max

Max iPhone X R

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Backup Your iPhone

Depending on which route you end up taking for upgrade - over the air or clean install - we will highly recommend taking a backup of everything ahead of time using iTunes, Finder or iCloud. Whichever route suits you the most will suffice. Your data must stay protected just in case something goes wrong.

Free up Some Storage

Free up at least 8GB of storage on your iPhone before going ahead with the iOS 16 upgrade. Depending on which device you have, the iOS 16 update may take up to 5GB of internal storage, which is quite a lot, especially if you have an older iPhone with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It's best to free up some space right now and maybe delete some apps or games which you do not use at all.

Wait it Out

iOS 16 will become available for download on Monday and it is best that you prepare for it ahead of time. If you've followed the above steps perfectly, then you are all set to upgrade to iOS 16.

There are a ton of features to look forward to but we are certain that you will dig the new Lock Screen the most. It allows you to customize fonts, colors, add widgets and so much more to get a quick glance at everything that is necessary for you.

Apart from the Lock Screen, you also get the luxury to edit your iMessage texts or even delete them. If you send away too many typos or embarrassing stories, then this feature is going to be a huge treat for you.