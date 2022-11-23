Honor Magic Vs Goes Official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a Low Price Tag

Another day another smartphone as the Honor Magic Vs is now official. This is definitely a compelling foldable that you can get with the biggest selling point being the price of this foldable which we will be discussing later in the post.

The Honor Magic Vs is Now Available in China and is One of The Most Affordable Foldable Phones but with an Older Chipset

Let's get the basics out of the way. the Honor Magic Vs comes with a 6.45-inch outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The inner screen is a 7.9-inch screen is FHD+ as well in terms of resolution but sadly, the refresh rate is just 90Hz, which might be a disappointment. but on such a small screen real estate, I doubt that you are going to notice it, in the first place.

You are also getting Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood, which might be a disappointment to some considering how we have phones using Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but hey, this is what Honor decided to go with. You are also getting two memory configurations-- 8/128GB and 12/256GB.

On the side of the phone, you are getting a fingerprint sensor along. Powering the phone is a massive 5,000 mAh battery and you also get 66W wired charging. Sadly, you do not get any wireless charging.

The Honor Magic Vs also comes with add-on stylus support but you are not getting any slot, but then again, we are not surprised about that.

For those wondering about the optics of the Honor Magic Vs, you are looking at a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide that can be used as a macro sensor and an 8-megapixel 3x zoom lens. You are also getting a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera system is good but the main sensor is an odd choice. We will be waiting for the camera samples to see how it actually works.

For those interested in getting their hands on the Honor Magic Vs, the phone is going to start at ¥7,499 in China, which is roughly around $1,050. Making it one of the cheapest foldable phones on the market. For those interested, the phone is going to be available for sale starting November 30th, later this month.

The one thing that I really love about the Honor Magic Vs is that it is not only one of the cheapest foldable phones but also one of the lightest at just 261 grams. Honor also claims that the phone has a gearless hinge that can allow for up to 400,000 hinges, allowing you a much better experience and well, peace of mind that the phone is not going to run into issues. The press release image also tells us that the company is using a 10x drop resistance all thanks to 3D Nanocrystal Glass. The phone will be running Android 13-based Magic OS 7.0

At the time of writing, there is no official word on an international release but George Zhao, Honor's CEO has talked about how the Honor Magic Vs will be available in global markets we do not have the exact time as to when that will happen.