Honor 50 Finally Launches Globally with Google Mobile Services

The former Huawei sub-brand has finally announced the global launch of Honor 50, a premium mid-range device released in China earlier this year. The good news is that the new phone is great as it does not cost a lot of money and offers some neat specs.

For starters, the Honor 50 offers a 6.57-inch curved OLED screen featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset and has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Qualcomm Announces a Slew of New Snapdragon Chipsets

The Honor 50 Makes an Excellent Premium Mid-Range Phone Now Available in More Than 40 Countries

The Honor 50 is shipping with a quad-camera setup on the back, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you have a 32-megapixel camera, and keeping the phone powered up, there is a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W wired charging. Honor has stated that it only takes 20 minutes for the phone's battery to go to 70% from 0, which is an impressive number.

The Honor 50 also happens to be the company's first phone since they split from Huawei, and this phone ships with Google apps and services. At the moment, it is running Android 11 with Honor's custom Magic UI 4.2 on top.

Currently, the Honor 50 is going on sale in more than 40 countries around the world starting November 12. In Europe, the phone is priced at €529 for the 6GB/128GB version and €599 for the 8GB/256GB version. Honor has also stated that they have no plans of launching the phone in North America.

Aside from the launch of standard variant, the company is also launching Honor 50 Lite; the phone is going official in Europe and has a starting price of €299, a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The Honor 50 Lite also supports 66W wired charging.