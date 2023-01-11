Hogwarts Legacy Voice Cast Includes Simon Pegg As Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world role-playing game by Avalanche Software set in the Harry Potter universe, will feature an all-star voice cast, which includes actor Simon Pegg as the Headmaster of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Today, Warner Bros. Interactive and Avalanche Software revealed some additional information on the game's voice cast and main characters. As mentioned above, in Hogwarts Legacy, Simon Pegg plays Phineas Nigellus Black, a man who is tragically ill-suited for his job, as detailed in the video below.

Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black (voiced by Simon Pegg) – Simon Pegg plays Phineas Nigellus Black, the cantankerous Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From a long lineage of Slytherins, Headmaster Black is hated by the students, of whom he also has a great disdain for. Wildly ill-suited to his job, his goal is to do the least amount of work possible and avoid exposure to the student body – preferring to focus on his status in the wizarding world and his surgically manicured beard.

Other members of the Hogwarts Legacy's voice cast include Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething, who play the playable avatar, Lesley Nicol, who plays professor Matilda Weasley, Kandace Caine, who plays professor Onai, Sohm Kapila, who voices professor Satyavati Shah, Luke Youngblood, who returns to the franchise to voice Everett Clopton, Asif Ali, who voices Mahendra Pehlawann, Jason Anthony, who voices Nearly Headless Nick and the iconic Sorting Hat.

Playable Avatar (voiced by Sebastian Croft / Amelia Gething) – As fifth-year students entering Hogwarts for the first time, Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething play the two voice options for the game’s playable avatar, which can be highly customized, enabling players to choose the witch or wizard they want to be.

Professor Matilda Weasley (voiced by Lesley Nicol) – Lesley Nicol voices a key character in the game, Professor Matilda Weasley. A Gryffindor, she is the Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts who aids the player in catching up with the other students by giving them the Wizard’s Field Guide and showing them the Room of Requirement.

Professor Onai (voiced by Kandace Caine) – Kandace Caine plays Professor Onai who was once a Divination teacher at Uagadou, the largest wizarding school in the world, and a gifted Seer whose faith in her sight was shaken by the fact that she did not foresee the loss of her husband. Deciding to leave those painful memories behind, she accepts an invitation by Professor Weasley to teach Divination at Hogwarts.

Professor Satyavati Shah (voiced by Sohm Kapila) – The professor of Astronomy, Professor Satyavati Shah, is voiced by Sohm Kapila. Raised in the Muggle world, Professor Shah is devoted to the sciences and tends to talk down to her students in winding and pretentious aphorisms.

Everett Clopton (voiced by Luke Youngblood) – Longtime franchise fans will be thrilled to recognize Luke Youngblood, who played Lee Jordan in the film series as he returns to provide the voice of Everett Clopton, a Ravenclaw and a half-blood underachieving rule-breaker and prankster.

Mahendra Pehlwaan (voiced by Asif Ali) – Asif Ali voices another Ravenclaw student, Mahendra Pehlwaan, a muggle born and an avid rule-keeper, whose aggressive adherence to rules and guidelines even the professors have grown a bit weary of!

Nearly Headless Nick (voiced by Jason Anthony) – Nearly Headless Nick, the Gryffindor house ghost, also known as Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington, is friendly and entertaining, if a bit pompous. He may be the key to helping the Gryffindor player find answers crucial to solving a significant mystery—if they are willing to do him one small favor involving a bit of rotten roast beef!

Sorting Hat (voiced by Jason Anthony) – The iconic Sorting Hat, a sentient, magical hat, uses knowledge from the student’s past along with input from the player to determine which Hogwarts house will be the right fit.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 10th. The game will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4th and on Nintendo Switch on July 25th. You can learn everything there is to know about the game by checking out this page.