Hogwarts Legacy State of Play Airing This Thursday Providing a First In-Depth Look at the Game’s Gameplay

Sony has announced a special edition of State of Play for this Thursday, focusing on Avalanche Software’s upcoming Hogwarts Legacy.

Last week Sony already aired a State of Play episode, and we now have another broadcast coming up. This makes for two PlayStation State of Play episodes in one week. As announced by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games in collaboration with Sony, this week’s State of Play is dedicated to the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy and will provide a first in-depth look at the game’s gameplay.

“Since we first revealed Hogwarts Legacy, the trailer has been viewed over 28 million times on the PlayStation YouTube channel”, Warner Bros. Games Avalanche community manager, Chandler Wood, writes on the official PlayStation blog. “We promised to share more this year, and we’re finally ready to deliver on that promise.”

Like last week’s episode, the special State of Play broadcast will run for roughly 20 minutes, featuring over 14 minutes of gameplay captured on PlayStation 5. The episode will close off with some insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software who are bringing the Wizarding World to life.

The Hogwarts Legacy State of Play broadcast will begin this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM CET.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated for a release later this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. We’ll likely get an exact release date during Thursday’s State of Play.

Officially announced prior to the release of Sony's PS5, Hogwarts Legacy was revealed back in September of 2020. We've included the game's official reveal trailer down below: