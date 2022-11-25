Hogwarts Legacy New Relaxing 4K ASMR Video Provides New Look at the Game’s Gorgeous Locations

A new Hogwarts Legacy 4K video is now available online, providing a new look at some of the game's gorgeous locations.

The new 4K ASMR video, which was shared yesterday on YouTube, showcases a relaxing Autumn Morning at Hogwarts, which genuinely looks gorgeous.

Take in the crisp autumn air during a peaceful morning around the neighbouring overlands beyond Hogwarts.

In-game footage - Work in progress

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the best open-world games launching next year on PC and consoles. The latest gameplay showcase earlier this month provided a new look at the game's character creation system, combat system, and more.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 10th worldwide.

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. You’re a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.