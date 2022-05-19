Hogwarts Legacy New 4K Resolution ASMR Video Provides New Look at the Game’s Beautiful Locations

A new Hogwarts Legacy 4K resolution video has been shared online, providing a new and relaxing look at the game's stunning locations.

The new ASMR video, which has been shared on the game's official YouTube channel, showcases many of the game's locations, such as Hogwarts' castle grounds and Hogsmeade. You can check out the video below.

MultiVersus Adds Taz, Iron Giant, and More to its Roster, Open Beta Gets a Release Window

The rain is falling on a calm spring evening in Hogwarts Legacy - time to unwind with a quiet stroll through the castle grounds and beyond to Hogsmeade. Enjoy the sounds of the wizarding world.

Hogwarts Legacy will release this year on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. A precise release date has yet to be announced.