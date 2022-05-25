Hitman 3 New Comparison Videos Highlight Visual Improvements Brought by Ray Tracing

New Hitman 3 comparison videos have been shared online, showcasing the visual improvements brought by ray tracing.

The new videos, shared on YouTube by Ray Tracing Revolution and MxBenchmarkPC, not only confirm how the improvements are somewhat subtle, mostly due to the game already having great screen space reflections but also highlight how the game's ray tracing features are extremely demanding, as the impact on performance is huge, even on high-end systems and with NVIDIA DLSS.

Quantum computing could boost Ray Tracing Performance By Up To 190%

Hitman 3 is the latest entry in the series by IO Interactive, and an extremely solid stealth game, as highlighted by Nathan in his review.

Hitman 3 is the definitive case for careful refinement over needless reinvention. While not that fundamentally different from its predecessors, Hitman 3 has been polished to a high sheen, offering up fantastic frictionless stealth gameplay and an eye-catching array of unique, exciting stages. At times it's felt like luck was against this trilogy, but Agent 47 would be proud of how IO Interactive’s well-laid plans have come together in the end.

Hitman 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia worldwide