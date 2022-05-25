Hitman 3 New Comparison Videos Highlight Visual Improvements Brought by Ray Tracing

By Francesco De Meo
Hitman 3

New Hitman 3 comparison videos have been shared online, showcasing the visual improvements brought by ray tracing.

The new videos, shared on YouTube by Ray Tracing Revolution and MxBenchmarkPC, not only confirm how the improvements are somewhat subtle, mostly due to the game already having great screen space reflections but also highlight how the game's ray tracing features are extremely demanding, as the impact on performance is huge, even on high-end systems and with NVIDIA DLSS.

Hitman 3 is the latest entry in the series by IO Interactive, and an extremely solid stealth game, as highlighted by Nathan in his review.

 

Hitman 3 is the definitive case for careful refinement over needless reinvention. While not that fundamentally different from its predecessors, Hitman 3 has been polished to a high sheen, offering up fantastic frictionless stealth gameplay and an eye-catching array of unique, exciting stages. At times it's felt like luck was against this trilogy, but Agent 47 would be proud of how IO Interactive’s well-laid plans have come together in the end.

Hitman 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia worldwide

BECOME A PROFESSIONAL ASSASSIN

HITMAN 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Become Agent 47, a legendary assassin and use creativity and improvisation to execute the most ingenious and spectacular eliminations, in sprawling sandbox locations all around the globe.

ELIMINATE THE PARTNERS OF PROVIDENCE

Agent 47 must join forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey to eliminate the partners of Providence - but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again.

TRAVEL THE WORLD

Travel to exotic locations in a globetrotting adventure and experience rich and detailed environments that are packed full of opportunities. From a skyscraper in Dubai to the colourful streets of Chongqing and the vineyards of Mendoza, each HITMAN 3 location has been meticulously crafted with an extremely high level of fidelity. IO Interactive’s award-winning Glacier technology powers HITMAN 3’s tactile and immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.

