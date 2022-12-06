Here’s When Apple Could Release iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to the Public

Apple began testing iOS 16.2 back in October and it was reported that the update will be available to all users sometime in December. At this point, the update is available as a developer and public beta. The updates will have a plethora of new features in store for users including the new Freeform app. If you are anxiously waiting for iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, check out when it will potentially release to the public.

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Could Potentially Release By Mid-December With a Boatload of Major Features

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 are major updates considering the number of features they will bring on compatible iPhones and iPads. Since iOS 16.2 beta 4 has been released, we could possibly see another beta this month before the company decides to release the final version. Moreover, we are also expecting a Release Candidate build of the operating systems ahead of the final release.

There is a chance that Apple will release the upcoming iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates ahead of the holiday season. When Apple will release the final build depends on the release of the next beta or the Release Candidate. It is possible that Apple will release RC builds of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 on Tuesday, December 6. Once the RC builds have been released, the company could see fit to release the final version on December 12.

However, if Apple is planning to release beta 5 of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, then we can expect the updates to arrive a week later than expected. Last year, Apple released iOS 15.2 on Monday, December 13 after the RC build was released on December 7. If Apple follows the trend, we can see the RC build arriving today on compatible iPhone and iPad models.

It was previously reported by Mark Gurman that Apple will release iOS 16.2 in mid-December. Henceforth, there is a pretty good chance the updates will be available on December 12. We will keep you guys updated with the latest, so be sure to stick around. Also, share your views with us in the comments.