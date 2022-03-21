Here’s the List of Samsung Galaxy Devices Getting Android 13
Android 13 is definitely something that a lot of people are looking forward to and while Android 12 is still on the horizon for a lot of us, it certainly is something that looks good and the overall usage has been nice, too. Now, it is important to understand that the next version of Android is not going to be a massive one considering how Google has already done the overhaul with the Android 12, but we are still waiting for what other OEMs, mainly Samsung has in stores for us because we all are aware of how One UI is the next big thing in Android.
Samsung Has a Long List of Galaxy Phones Eligible for Android 13 Update
With that said, if you have just purchased a Samsung Galaxy device or you have been using one for some time, it is safe to assume that you have been wondering whether or not you are going to receive Android 13. After all, Samsung is notorious for not pushing out the update but that has clearly changed.
With that said, we have curated a list of all the Samsung Galaxy devices that are due for the Android 13 update, whenever it comes and yes, the list is extensive, to say the least.
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Note series
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12 / A12 Nacho
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A03
Galaxy M series
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M23
Galaxy F series
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F23
Galaxy Xcover series
- Galaxy Xcover 5
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)
Yes, it is as surprising as it might seem to some but Samsung will be updating these phones to Android 13 and we cannot wait to see what the company does with this version.
