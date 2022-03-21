Here’s the List of Samsung Galaxy Devices Getting Android 13

Android 13 is definitely something that a lot of people are looking forward to and while Android 12 is still on the horizon for a lot of us, it certainly is something that looks good and the overall usage has been nice, too. Now, it is important to understand that the next version of Android is not going to be a massive one considering how Google has already done the overhaul with the Android 12, but we are still waiting for what other OEMs, mainly Samsung has in stores for us because we all are aware of how One UI is the next big thing in Android.

Samsung Has a Long List of Galaxy Phones Eligible for Android 13 Update

With that said, if you have just purchased a Samsung Galaxy device or you have been using one for some time, it is safe to assume that you have been wondering whether or not you are going to receive Android 13. After all, Samsung is notorious for not pushing out the update but that has clearly changed.

With that said, we have curated a list of all the Samsung Galaxy devices that are due for the Android 13 update, whenever it comes and yes, the list is extensive, to say the least.

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note series

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 / A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A03

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F series

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F23

Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Xcover 5

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)

Yes, it is as surprising as it might seem to some but Samsung will be updating these phones to Android 13 and we cannot wait to see what the company does with this version.