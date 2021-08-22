Here’s How To Get AMD FSR Running In Any Game Using Lossless Scaling Tool

AMD FSR, FidelityFX Super Resolution, can now be added to virtually every game using the latest Lossless Scaling tool. Developed by Hybred (a former game developer for Ubisoft), it is stated that the new tool delivers better image scaling and, does not suffer from stuttering and input delays in games.

The benefits of being Open Source for AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) can already be seen. The technology has been incorporated in several games at a much faster pace than DLSS and devs are working round the clock to get it implemented in other titles through specially built tools.

While the technology can be implemented within a day or two in any AAA game, there are certain older games that developers no longer support. For those titles, programmers have built specially designed tools that can inject the AMD FSR scaler for almost similar performance & image quality. The most commonly used tool is Magpie which injects the spatial upsampling technique in almost any game title you could think of but users have been reporting issues such as stuttering and input delays when using it.

As such, there's a new tool on the horizon and it's known as Lossless Scaling Tool which is made by the developer, Hybred. According to him, Lossless scaling comes without the issues of Magpie and could also implement AMD FSR in every game. Following is a description of the lossless scaling tool:

Lossless Scaling is an application on steam so it requires steam to be installed and running and it also costs money unfortunately. But for the positives it works more consistently consistantly with less stutters and on more games than Magpie. For example Call Of Duty has severe input delay issues with magpie that are eliminated with lossless scaling. Lossless scaling includes a free version however that has most features enabled so you have 3 things to choose from and its entirely up to you.

The developer also has a video demonstration of how to get AMD FSR working in any game using the Lossless Tool.

So to get Lossless Scaling to implement AMD FSR within your game, you need to follow the following steps:

Run the game in windowed mode Set the game resolution so that when multiplied by the chosen scale factor, it will be equal or less than your native screen resolution Start the lossless scaling tool Select AMD FSR as scale type Set your scale factor and sharpness factor Select a hotkey to use in-game Press the hotkey while in-game to scale Press the hotkey again to unscale

One other benefit of this tool is that it does not require additional tools to process Laso and Riva in order to make them playable. The Lossless Tool also lets you adjust sharpening and also reportedly increases performance which is one of the main things that makes AMD FSR work so well. The tool is currently only available on sale for $2.99 US on Steam and for those willing to give it a try, here's the link.

My monitor is native 4K and I'm using a 6800XT with the following settings: 1.3 scaling (AMD FSR ultra), 0.3 sharpness (0.5 is way too grainy) and always "force resize ON", unless the game misbehaves. Elder scrolls online: It works as expected. I went from 108 FPS to 137 FPS in Grathwood. I noticed a visual loss, but it still looks pretty nice. Personally, I'm gonna leave at native 4K because I don't need the extra performance. It could help people with lower end cards. Result: Pass.

It works as expected. I went from 108 FPS to 137 FPS in Grathwood. I noticed a visual loss, but it still looks pretty nice. Personally, I'm gonna leave at native 4K because I don't need the extra performance. It could help people with lower end cards. Far cry new dawn: This is where it starts to go bad. I lost performance using FSR, from 117 FPS 4K to 97 FPS . I retested several times. I didn't feel any visual difference besides the yellow square around the screen (when it was ON) and the performance loss. Lossless scaling was showing the game using the lower resolution, so I dunno what happened... Result: Failed .

This is where it starts to go bad. I using FSR, from . I retested several times. I didn't feel any visual difference besides the yellow square around the screen (when it was ON) and the performance loss. Lossless scaling was showing the game using the lower resolution, so I dunno what happened... . Cyberpunk 2077: I'm using the GOG version of it. This one was weird too. Since I can't get a FPS counter on it (besides radeon settings), it showed me 63 FPS at native 4K and locked 144 FPS with AMD FSR on . But here's the thing, it didn't feel that smooth, at all. It felt a bit like using Vsync on CS:GO, it wasn't stuttery per say, just "sluggish" to move the camera. I know it was ON because, once again, the yellow square around the game showed me it was ON. . It felt less smooth than the 63 FPS I had. Result: Failed

I'm using the GOG version of it. This one was weird too. Since I can't get a FPS counter on it (besides radeon settings), it showed me and . But here's the thing, it didn't feel that smooth, at all. It felt a bit like using Vsync on CS:GO, it wasn't stuttery per say, just "sluggish" to move the camera. I know it was ON because, once again, the yellow square around the game showed me it was ON. . It felt less smooth than the 63 FPS I had. Elite Dangerous Odyssey: This game has native FSR support, for fun I tried it anyway. I was inside a station in FPS mode, since it's insanely GPU bound. Native 4K = 46 FPS . When I enable FSR from lossless scaling, the FPS doesn't move and there's no square around the game. I go to the app and it shows "Elite dangerous doesn't support resolutions below 2953x1661, tried 2954x1661 instead" (wut?) Tried fullscreen mode instead of borderless and it now worked, but I got negative performance out of it, straight to 42 FPS . I noticed a visual difference too, but nothing crazy.

This game has native FSR support, for fun I tried it anyway. I was inside a station in FPS mode, since it's insanely GPU bound. . When I enable FSR from lossless scaling, the FPS doesn't move and there's no square around the game. I go to the app and it shows "Elite dangerous doesn't support resolutions below 2953x1661, tried 2954x1661 instead" (wut?) Tried fullscreen mode instead of borderless and it now worked, but I got out of it, straight to . I noticed a visual difference too, but nothing crazy. I used the native AMD FSR ultra from the game and I got 63 FPS and the game still looked great, but with more jaggies (as expected, thanks to the shitty AA the game has) Result: Failed. via u/Dranatus

So far, the reviews of the tool have been very positive but I have also featured a quote from a user on Reddit who tried the application and his experience was quite mixed. Once again, if you want, you could definitely try out the lossless scaling tool yourself but there are free options available too in the form of Magpie which does have some issues but work well in the majority of the games with AMD FSR.