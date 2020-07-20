Here is Your First Look at OnePlus Buds in 3 Colours

The OnePlus Buds are going official tomorrow, and right before the launch, we finally have our hands on the first official renders of the OnePlus Bud. They leaked in three different colorways, along with some interesting information on how they are going to work.

OnePlus Buds Leaked Renders Showcase Three Colorways Along with the Design

Now, thanks to 9to5Google, we have our first look at how the OnePlus Buds are going to look like along with three colorways that they are going to be available in. These were found in the OnePlus 8 update, so the pictures are official, to say the least. The design choice might be a bit odd for some but at least we know that is what OnePlus is going with. That's how the buds are going to look like.

OnePlus Buds will also bring features such as Find my Device, equalizer setting, and Dolby Atmos support. This is how the charging case looks like.

Last but not the list, there are some illustrations that look like a tutorial for pairing OnePlus Buds. The illustrations show touch controls along with fast pairing, however, the size of the buds in the illustrations are not in line with the actual size of them.







The Buds are going official tomorrow at the first augmented reality event. Alongside these Buds, OnePlus is also revealing the much-awaited and much-hyped OnePlus Nord. Be sure to stick around for the official launch post tomorrow as we will be bringing coverage for both the devices alongside more information.

As far as the information on the pricing is concerned, the Buds are said to cost under $100, which seems to be a pretty competitive price. Considering how many other true wireless earphones cost a lot more than these.