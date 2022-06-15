Here is Your First Look at Nothing Phone 1

Nothing recently confirmed that they are going to launch their first smartphone. The phone is aptly named Nothing Phone 1, and it will be announced at an event in London on 12th July, later this year. Soon after the announcement, the company started sharing teasers on Twitter, giving us some glimpses of different parts of the device. The company has now fully shared a complete picture showing the phone's transparent back panel and rear camera setup.

Nothing Phone 1 Finally Shows Up in a Full Render of the Back

The following image is coming from Nothing's official Instagram and it does show what the Nothing Phone 1 is going to look like. Rumors in the past have suggested that the phone will bring a transparent back panel. However, it does not give us a proper look at what's inside as it is just there for an aesthetic appeal. The phone also has a dual-camera setup on the top-left corner, that is housed within a pill-shaped island. It is definitely a lot different than the camera modules that we have seen from some other companies.

You can have a look at the phone below.

Sadly, as it stands, the picture does not give us a proper look at the phone's display, however, it does reveal that the phone will have a wireless charging feature, volume rocker is on the left side with the power button on the right side. Nothing's website has also revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 is made with consciously chosen materials, but we are not sure about the materials that are actually used.

Previous leaks and teasers have revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 will be a modest approach as the feature will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, probably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and wireless charging support. The Nothing Phone 1 will be running company's custom Android skin called Nothing OS, and it will be based on Android 12.

The phone is going to go official on July 12th, later this year.

What do you think about Nothing Phone 1? Let us know in the comments below.