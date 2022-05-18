Hellpoint: Blue Sun Expansion Launching Alongside Next-Gen in July

Developer Cradle Games and publisher tinyBuild have announced that Hellpoint: Blue Sun, an expansion to the cosmic horror Soulslike game originally released in 2020, will be available on July 12th, exactly two years after the base game's launch.

Hellpoint: Blue Sun DLC reveals the complete story of Irid Novo, for those who can understand it. Asmodeus, the deal maker, takes an interest only in the most proficient of Spawns! Travel to the Blue Sun parallel dimension to experience a new layer of story that reveals the one true cause of the Merge cataclysm.

Three new sprawling areas to explore and die in, expanding the interconnected level design.

A ton of new armors, characters and bosses

New “contract” system

Dual wield weapons

A variety of quality-of-life improvements designed alongside the Hellpoint player community, like stat respec and inventory management.

Hellpoint: Blue Sun is being released alongside the next-generation console patch, which will deliver 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and drastically decreased loading times.

Dolmen Q&A – The Sci-Fi Soulslike Launches with FSR and DLSS Support

The original game got a 7.5 out of 10 rating on Wccftech. Here's what reviewer Kai Powell had to say about his experience: