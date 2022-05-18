Hellpoint: Blue Sun Expansion Launching Alongside Next-Gen in July
Developer Cradle Games and publisher tinyBuild have announced that Hellpoint: Blue Sun, an expansion to the cosmic horror Soulslike game originally released in 2020, will be available on July 12th, exactly two years after the base game's launch.
Hellpoint: Blue Sun DLC reveals the complete story of Irid Novo, for those who can understand it. Asmodeus, the deal maker, takes an interest only in the most proficient of Spawns!
- Travel to the Blue Sun parallel dimension to experience a new layer of story that reveals the one true cause of the Merge cataclysm.
- Three new sprawling areas to explore and die in, expanding the interconnected level design.
- A ton of new armors, characters and bosses
- New “contract” system
- Dual wield weapons
- A variety of quality-of-life improvements designed alongside the Hellpoint player community, like stat respec and inventory management.
Hellpoint: Blue Sun is being released alongside the next-generation console patch, which will deliver 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and drastically decreased loading times.
The original game got a 7.5 out of 10 rating on Wccftech. Here's what reviewer Kai Powell had to say about his experience:
If Hellpoint is to be remembered in the pantheon of Soulslikes, let it be for the exploration and secrets hidden throughout Irid Novo. The performance, regardless of platform, is a major sore spot for this ambitious action RPG and keeps it from being a much more recommendable experience. Nevertheless, Hellpoint is certainly up there in my favorite Soulslikes that didn't come directly from Miyazaki's teams and I can recommend it to anyone that's willing to put up with some jank for the sake of rewarding exploration.
Hellpoint is certainly cut from the all-too-familiar Souls cloth when it comes to character progression and combat, but it's the sense of exploration that makes this one Soulslike that shouldn't be missed.