Helicopter Shooter Comanche Is Now Available in Open Beta on Steam

Comanche, the classic helicopter shooter franchise, is back thanks to publisher THQ Nordic and developer NUKKLEAR.

A multiplayer Open Beta can now be downloaded on Steam, with servers opening at 2 PM CET. The Open Beta will be active until March 2nd at 7 PM CET. The game is expected to enter early access soon and at that point, a single player mode will be added.

Of course, as early access goes on, Comanche will be updated with additional content for both single player and multiplayer. Developer NUKKLEAR is expected to provide a roadmap of updates, too.

Features Two in one: Control the classic Comanche itself or the technically advanced versions of this legendary helicopter in heated dogfights, and step into its accompanying drone for close-quarter combat.

Infiltration: Objective-based, asymmetrical multiplayer. Every mission has its own goal - play as a team, to achieve victory – either on the attacking or the defending side.

Blackbox: Team Deathmatch with kill confirmation. Fast paced multiplayer action. Coordinate with your team and find the fastest way to achieve the most takedowns.

Many strategic opportunities: Pick one of many Comanche /Drone combinations armed with varied weapons and unique gadgets that compliments your playing style.

You wanted it, we listened: Evolving singleplayer

Shape the game: pick up Comanche in Early Access and participate in the development with your feedback and input!

pick up in Early Access and participate in the development with your feedback and input! Constant content updates: To expand, modify and improve the game. THQ Nordic and Nukklear will continuously provide new exciting content for Comanche