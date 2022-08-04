Menu
HARVESTELLA New Screenshots Showcase Nemea Town, Sky Lancer Job and More

Francesco De Meo
Aug 4, 2022
HARVESTELLA

New HARVESTELLA screenshots have been released online, providing new information on the town of Nemea, story, characters, gameplay mechanics, and more.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, provide a new look at Nemea Town, its story, some of its inhabitants, like Istina, the Sky lancer job that will allow players to unleash wind-based attacks, Character Stories, and more.

HARVESTELLA
02-269
HARVESTELLA
04-236
HARVESTELLA
06-187
07-173
HARVESTELLA
09-137
HARVESTELLA
HARVESTELLA
012-99
013-88
HARVESTELLA
015-77
HARVESTELLA
017-61
018-52
HARVESTELLA
HARVESTELLA
021-46
HARVESTELLA
023-36
HARVESTELLA
025-34
HARVESTELLA
HARVESTELLA is a new life-simulation role-playing game in the vein of the Rune Factory series that will see players balance their in-game life between growing crops, socializing with the inhabitants of Nemea Town, and solving a major crisis. The game's combat promises to be quite engaging, as it will allow players to switch seamlessly between jobs such as the Fighter, the Shadow Walker and the Mage:

Our protagonist awakens during the height of Quietus, a disaster that visits with the changing of each season – and a threat to all life.Lead a life of self-sufficiency with your vibrant house as a base and cooperate with allies to overcome various threats, all as you draw ever closer to the truth behind the disasters and the very world’s creation!

Quietus

The season of death that visits with the changing of the seasons. Plants wither. People cannot even walk around outside, due to the dust of death that fills the air. And each year, Quietus persists for longer and longer…

World

Nemea Town, where cherry trees bloom all year round. Shatolla, a seaside town home to a bustling tavern. Lethe Village, resplendent in the vibrant colours of the four seasons. The Holy Capital of Argene, cloaked in snow. Use the world map to travel to all these settlements and their respective dungeons. You will have to traverse beautiful, treacherous paths to reach the Seaslights – four giant crystals that govern the seasons.

Daily Life

Grow fruit, vegetables and crops in your fields to either sell or use as crafting materials. If you use the produce you’ve grown in your cooking, the food will grant extremely helpful effects for your adventures, such as HP recovery or temporary stat boosts! It might also be a good idea to take care of some plump cluffowl birds, dignified goat-like woolum, and a pet totokaku.

Allies

Shrika, a missionary searching for a new form of faith. Heine, a pompous gentleman mechanic.Asyl, descendent of the Wind poem people. And Aria, a mysterious girl who claims to have come from the future. Cooperate with – and sometimes clash with – your allies, including these characters among others. Reach a deeper mutual understanding by facing their worries and their way of life head on.

Combat

Overcome battles by switching seamlessly between jobs during combat – including the Fighter, adept with swift sword techniques, the Shadow Walker, which deals critical wounds with twin blades, or the Mage, specialising in magic attacks. When faced with a mighty foe, skilfully target their weak points to inflict the Double Break state and take them down in an instant!

HARVESTELLA launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on November 4th.

Order