HARVESTELLA New Gameplay Footage, Screenshots Provide New Information on Story, Combat and More

New HARVESTELLA gameplay footage and screenshots have been shared online, providing new information on the game's story, combat, and more.

The new footage, which has been shown during the Gamescom 2022 Nintendo Treehouse: Live, provides a new look at both the simulation and action RPG gameplay. You can check out the 30 minutes long footage right below.

Following the Gamescom 2022 showing, Square Enix also released some brand new HARVESTELLA screenshots and further details on the game's story, locations, gameplay loop, characters, combat, and the Assault Savant Job. Combat in the game sounds to be a little deeper than in similar titles, as players will be able to deal elemental damage to enemies to fill Break Gauges to deal additional damage and unleash special attacks.

HARVESTELLA launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on November 4th worldwide.

Our protagonist awakens during the height of Quietus, a disaster that visits with the changing of each season – and a threat to all life.Lead a life of self-sufficiency with your vibrant house as a base and cooperate with allies to overcome various threats, all as you draw ever closer to the truth behind the disasters and the very world’s creation!

Daily Life

Grow fruit, vegetables and crops in your fields to either sell or use as crafting materials. If you use the produce you’ve grown in your cooking, the food will grant extremely helpful effects for your adventures, such as HP recovery or temporary stat boosts! It might also be a good idea to take care of some plump cluffowl birds, dignified goat-like woolum, and a pet totokaku.

Combat

Overcome battles by switching seamlessly between jobs during combat – including the Fighter, adept with swift sword techniques, the Shadow Walker, which deals critical wounds with twin blades, or the Mage, specialising in magic attacks. When faced with a mighty foe, skilfully target their weak points to inflict the Double Break state and take them down in an instant!