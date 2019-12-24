Halo Reach PC ODST Mod Allows You to Play Reach’s Campaign as An Orbital Drop Shock Trooper

A new Halo Reach PC ODST mod has been released which allows players to play Reach’s campaign as an ODST soldier.

Initially planned to be a small side project, Halo 3: ODST was released back in 2009 for the Xbox 360. Instead of focusing on the Master Chief, ODST focuses on Orbital Drop Shock Troopers in the ruined city of New Mombasa. The shooter is set during and after the events of Halo 2 and has been an all-time favorite installment in the Halo series.

Halo 3: ODST is being added to the Master Chief Collection on PC next year but this mod for Halo Reach already allows players to experience the game’s campaign as the United Nations Space Command soldiers.







We’ve included some key features of the mod down below:

ALL MISSIONS ARE AVAILABLE! I do plan on adding extra stuff like new weapons or adjustments and hopefully fixing animations and such so you can use things like the energy sword or bubble shield. But for now, this is it.

ODST player model (has backpack during the pillar of autumn mission... delivering a package after all) Third person (currently no zooming, although it will still increase your weapon range) 150% damage reduction

2x health regen rate

No shields

No being headshot (to avoid one shots out of nowhere) 75% move speed

85% jump height

Those interested can download the Halo Reach PC ODST Mod via Nexusmods here.

Halo Reach is available now for PC through Halo: the Master Chief Collection.