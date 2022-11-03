Halo Infinite Ray Tracing Inbound in March 2023, AMD Reveals

Halo Infinite ray tracing is on its way, AMD has revealed during today’s “together we advance_gaming” livestream from the Red team.

Ray tracing support will arrive for PC players in March 2023 when Season 3 kicks off, according to AMD. Features include ray-traced shadows in both Big Team Battle and Arena with improved performance, better shadows, and improved lighting on AMD’s new Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPUs.

Halo Infinite Season 3 was supposed to launch by the end of this year, but back in September of this year, 343 Industries and Microsoft delayed the arrival of the new season by four months to March 2023.

Halo Infinite is available worldwide now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Here's what we wrote about the game upon launch last year.

That's it. That's the fun part. I've already covered how bombastic it is, and it looks and sounds great while doing so. 343 Industries have certainly made this feel like the best Halo game, and they know that combat is and should be the focus, so they need to ensure you're not stuck too long away from the action. They manage this for the most part, with only a few dull moments, such as hunting for the collectible.

All I can say is that I wish I had another human around in what is a very rare comment from me. The delaying of the co-op has undeniably hurt Halo Infinite. 343 Industries made certain combat sections with more than one player in mind; that's clear to see. Also, vehicles have always been designed with a second player - on the gun - in mind.

At this point, I could talk about multiplayer. Only I don't need to. You've heard all about the shooty bang bang fun run in the gameplay; it's the same and feels the same there. Not only that, you've likely been playing it already and know if you like it, or you're like me, you've played a bit but have no interest in playing more. That and I would rant about unlock systems or something along those lines. So, if it pleases you, imagine this is a review of the campaign.