Menu
Company

Halo Infinite Ray Tracing Inbound in March 2023, AMD Reveals

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 3, 2022, 06:00 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Halo Infinite ray tracing

Halo Infinite ray tracing is on its way, AMD has revealed during today’s  “together we advance_gaming” livestream from the Red team.

Ray tracing support will arrive for PC players in March 2023 when Season 3 kicks off, according to AMD. Features include ray-traced shadows in both Big Team Battle and Arena with improved performance, better shadows, and improved lighting on AMD’s new Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPUs.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ASUS & EK Unveil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Custom Air-Cooled Models & Water Blocks

Halo Infinite Season 3 was supposed to launch by the end of this year, but back in September of this year, 343 Industries and Microsoft delayed the arrival of the new season by four months to March 2023.

Halo Infinite is available worldwide now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Here's what we wrote about the game upon launch last year.

That's it. That's the fun part. I've already covered how bombastic it is, and it looks and sounds great while doing so. 343 Industries have certainly made this feel like the best Halo game, and they know that combat is and should be the focus, so they need to ensure you're not stuck too long away from the action. They manage this for the most part, with only a few dull moments, such as hunting for the collectible.

All I can say is that I wish I had another human around in what is a very rare comment from me. The delaying of the co-op has undeniably hurt Halo Infinite. 343 Industries made certain combat sections with more than one player in mind; that's clear to see. Also, vehicles have always been designed with a second player - on the gun - in mind.

At this point, I could talk about multiplayer. Only I don't need to. You've heard all about the shooty bang bang fun run in the gameplay; it's the same and feels the same there. Not only that, you've likely been playing it already and know if you like it, or you're like me, you've played a bit but have no interest in playing more. That and I would rant about unlock systems or something along those lines. So, if it pleases you, imagine this is a review of the campaign.

Products mentioned in this post

Halo Infinite
Xbox Series X
USD 500

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order