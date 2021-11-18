Halo Infinite New 4K Video Compares Final and Old Versions of the Campaign

A new Halo Infinite video that has been shared online a few hours back compares the final version of the campaign with an earlier one.

The new video, shared on YouTube by GameInformer, compares the final version of the campaign with the one that was shown by Microsoft during its E3 2020 showcase. To be fair, this comparison is not among the best we have seen, as GameInformer hasn't recreated the same exact sequences of the 2020 showing, but this can still be an interesting watch for all those who are eagerly anticipating the game.

Halo Infinite's campaign is nearly here, but today we're giving you an exclusive 4K look at how the team has improved the game in the last year of development. We're touring Zeta Halo and the original demo, but this time with a new shine to it as a part of GI's massive cover story this month!

While the Halo Infinite single player has yet to release, 343 Industries and Microsoft launched the online multiplayer portion of the game this week. The game's first Season will run until May 2022 and the developer will reveal more on this season in January.

You will notice in the Battle Pass UI that Season 1 will last from now until May 2022, which is a change from our original goal of shipping a new Season every three months. We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high-quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team. In January, after all of you have had a chance to play Halo Infinite’s expansive and adventure-filled campaign starting December 8th, and all of us on the Halo Infinite team have had an opportunity to recharge our energy shields over the holidays, we will have more details to share about the Season 1 event calendar as well as our Season 2, campaign co-op, and Forge release plans.

Halo Infinite launches on December 8th on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.