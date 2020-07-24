Halo Infinite Multiplayer Not Delayed Devs Insist, But There Are Rumors it’s Free-to-Play

Microsoft and 343 industries finally showed off a decent chunk of Halo Infinite’s single-player campaign yesterday, but we’ve yet to get an officially-sanctioned look at multiplayer, which is…strange. Let’s face it, multiplayer is the main reason people play Halo, and yet it’s still a complete mystery only months from launch! What the heck is going on?

In the absence of any information from Microsoft, rumors have begun to sprout up, with usually-reliable insider Brad Sams hinting Halo Infinite may ship without multiplayer. Thankfully, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard stepped in to shoot down the rumor…

Nothing to see here folks, this is not true. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 24, 2020

Microsoft would be absolutely roasted by fans if they tried to launch a core Halo game without multiplayer, so it’s good that’s not happening. Still, it seems like there’s something up with MP, and the folks at Windows Central may know what it is…apparently, they’ve heard from sources that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer may offered as a separate free-to-play package, similar to how Call of Duty: Warzone can be downloaded for free without purchasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Take this all with a grain of salt for now, but it could explain why Microsoft has been so quiet about MP and jives with Phil Spencer’s comments about wanting Infinite to be more of an ongoing live-service experience. Haven’t been keeping up with Halo Infinite? Here are the game’s key features:

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself. Multiplayer: Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately).

Halo Infinite takes aim at PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X this holiday season.