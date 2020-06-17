Halo Infinite Rumored to Feature a God-of-War-Style “Single Shot” Campaign

Halo Infinite is set to launch this year, and yet, we still don’t know much at all about the game. We have been told Infinite will be bigger and more open than past entries in the Halo series, but beyond that, things have been kept vague. Well, according to a new rumor, the new Halo may be taking notes from one of Sony’s biggest exclusives, God of War.

This was first revealed by Microsoft fanatic and sometimes inside Dealer on the latest episode of the Real Deal Xbox podcast. You can read a transcription of the pertinent statement, below.

So um @HiddenXperia, that RDX Podcast👀 Halo Infinite has something in common with God of War and is a juggernaught😳 pic.twitter.com/TMEiOIdLwV — Big Grey Donut💫 (@BigGreyDonut) June 17, 2020

Halo Infinite has something in common with God of War, that we'll point out after it's revealed, that we've learned about recently that's really cool. Again, Halo Infinite, apparently, is a juggernaut. All the stuff you've seen has been in-engine, no bullsh*t, 60fps, and that's not even with ray tracing or anything. I can't wait to see more on the game, considering we'll be playing it sooner rather than later.

Hmmm! So what might Halo Infinite have in common with God of War? Somebody on the ResetEra forums brought up the possibility that Infinite will have a “single-shot” campaign similar to GoW, and another noted Microsoft insider, Klobrille, responded with “bingo.”

Of course, take this with a grain of salt, but given God of War’s success, it wouldn’t be shocking if Microsoft looked to it for inspiration. That said, how exactly would a single-shot Halo game work? It made sense with a third-person game like GoW, but how would you do it with a first-person game? Would the entire game, including cutscenes, be first person? Or will the game seamlessly transition between first and third-person? The latter seems more likely – the most recent Halo Infinite trailer shows a fairly seamless story sequence (although there is one cut in it) and it switches between first and third-person perspectives.

Halo Infinite is set to arrive on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2020. Microsoft has promised to show off their upcoming first-party lineup, including Halo Infinite, sometime in July, so hopefully this rumor is confirmed then!