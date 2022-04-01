Halo Infinite’s Lack of Content Down to “Constraints” Says 343, Will Take Team Time to Fix

Halo Infinite got off a good start last year, with players responding well to both the game’s single-player campaign and free-to-play multiplayer, but things have soured since then, largely due a lack of content and information. Halo Infinite Season 2 won’t launch until May, around six months after the launch of Season 1, and campaign co-op and other features have been pushed back. With player discontent growing by the day, Halo community director Brian Jarrard attempted to clear the air on Reddit, but his post didn’t exactly reassure irritated fans.

There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints. We're certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through. Right now the focus is on S2 and we'll have more to share on that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, hiring, etc… is all happening which doesn't really lend to detailed regular updates. We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can.

It would seem Jarrard is implying 343 doesn’t currently have the resources to get new content out at a reasonable pace, which is… rather baffling. This is Halo! The biggest gaming franchise of a trillion-dollar company! 343 Industries has over 400 employees! I can’t imagine what “constraints” they’re suffering under, unless they’re really using their resources inefficiently.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game’s second season launches on May 3 – as mentioned by Jarrard, new info on that should be revealed in “the coming weeks.”