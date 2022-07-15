Halo Infinite Content Drought Reportedly Due to the Industry-Wide Loss of Russian Support

Why exactly has post-launch content for Halo Infinite been so slow to arrive? Seasons have been spaced six months apart, instead of the industry-standard three months, and fans haven’t exactly been buried in content when they do arrive. Players have rightfully wondered why 343 Industries, a major studio with hundreds of employees, can’t get new stuff out the door quicker.

Well, a recent report from Windows Central may shine a partial light on what’s going on. According to the report, 343 Industries was relying heavily on Russian studio Sperasoft, a support studio which has quietly worked on everything from Halo Infinite, to Rainbow Six Siege, to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Of course, with most publishers cutting ties with Russian companies after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, 343 no longer has access to Sperasoft’s labor. Per Window Central, Sperasoft was responsible for the base design, or “blocking out,” of new maps, which would then be “arted out” with finished assets by 343.

Microsoft has declined to comment on this report, so perhaps take it with a grain of salt, but according to Windows Central a loss of access to Russian support studios is proving to be a problem for multiple developers. We already know CD Projekt Red had to delay the next-gen version of The Witcher 3, which was in development at Saber Interactive’s St. Petersburg studio, and it’s reported the delay of The Quarry’s online multiplayer was due to a similar issue. Per Window Central, some publishers are quietly moving their Russian support workers to neighboring countries such as Georgia.

