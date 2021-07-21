The release of Halo Infinite is inching ever closer and it seems the game’s first round of closed beta testing (referred to as “flighting” by Microsoft) will kick off imminently, possibly as soon as this month. Apparently, various streamers and content creators, including Dealer and Colt Eastwood, have received emails telling them to prepare for flighting to begin soon.

Got a pretty cool email today, looks like I’ll be playing #HaloInfinite soon 🔥#Xbox pic.twitter.com/h3aJEGGeNY — DEALER (@Dealer_Gaming) July 21, 2021

Halo Infinite Season 1 Titled “Heroes of Reach,” MP Character Story Content May be Coming

Xbox Invited & secured me into the Halo Infinite Flighting Program! I can't wait to post footage and screenshots of one of this years' biggest games! #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/KGHvsYWrBV — colteastwood (@Colteastwood) July 21, 2021

343 community manager John Junyszek then stepped in to clarify that while beta invites aren’t going out just yet, this month’s Inside Infinite post will include flighting information…

Clarifying two topics!

1. This month's Inside Infinite is about flighting ✈️

2. Invites to a Halo Infinite technical preview have *not* been sent out. Again, you will know when and what is happening beforehand (via Inside Infinite) 📖 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) July 21, 2021

Will the next Insider Infinite include a “flighting begins…today” announcement? I wouldn’t be surprised, but either way, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be waiting long. Want to get your hands on Halo Infinite multiplayer early? All you have to do is sign up to become a Halo Insider and then hope for an invite. And hey, even if you don’t get in you'll still probably be able to check out plenty of Halo Infinite action, as it sounds like there won’t be any restrictions on sharing details, video, and screenshots of the beta.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play, with a focus on classic gameplay with a few key evolutions and a focus on player customization. Here’s a rundown of some of the features you can expect:

Equipment In addition to returning favorites and brand-new weapons, Halo Infinite’s sandbox is punctuated by the addition of Halo 3-esque equipment – game-changing limited-use abilities that players will scavenge for during a match. The Threat Sensor is an area-of-effect support device that periodically pulses and illuminates enemy players within it’s radius, while the aptly named Repulsor can be used to deflect projectiles and anything else that gets in the way. Whether it’s zipping across a map to gain the high ground using a Grappleshot or digging in your defenses with a Drop Wall, equipment brings new strategic and tactical options to Halo Infinite’s frenetic multiplayer combat. Vehicles Vehicles have always been a pivotal part of Halo’s sandbox and Infinite will include an assortment of tried-and-true UNSC classics in addition to Banished-inspired favorites – many of which now support customization. From strafing runs in a Banshee to fireteam incursions in the new Razorback to the satisfying splatter of the Chopper, the UNSC's garage is well equipped. Arena At the core of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer offering is the Arena, which once again pits two teams of four Spartans against each other in a variety of new and returning modes. Halo’s Arena has and continues to be defined by fair starts and teams working closely to control key areas of a map while utilizing the sandbox in the most impactful manner. Scavenging also remains a key component – players will strategically work together to acquire newly spawned weapons off a rack or take down an opponent to loot their equipment and use it against them. Remember your Academy training, jump into battle, and revel in the accolades of legendary multiplayer announcer Jeff Steitzer. Big Team Battle When Halo Infinite releases this holiday, it will also usher in the long-awaited return of Big Team Battle. This classic series stalwart is back, but bigger and better than ever, supporting 24 players on large vehicle-friendly maps tapping into the full extent of the sandbox. BTB is the epitome of the Halo experience and the ultimate Spartan battle fantasy with Pelicans swooping in to deploy fresh vehicles, weapon ordnance dropping from the sky, and tactical updates from Commander Laurette. Big Team Battle is the wild, raucous, fun social experience that cranks everything up to 11 and we’ll be sharing more details later this summer. Crossplay, Splitscreen, 120fsp, and more In addition to Ranked and Social matchmaking playlists, players will also experience limited-time seasonal events with special rewards on the line. Console and PC players will play together via crossplay while support for cross-progression means you can move freely from one platform to the other and keep working on your Spartan’s journey. Xbox Series X owners will also enjoy up to 120FPS on supported hardware and PC players will have a wide variety of configurable settings spanning framerate to graphics to key binds and more. Of course, online isn’t the only way to enjoy multiplayer – Halo Infinite will also support splitscreen on Xbox and LAN play via a PC local server.

The F2P Halo Infinite MP suite will launch alongside the core single-player game on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime this holiday season. Any Halo Insiders out there itching to jump into the beta? Infinite Insider posts usually drop on the last Thursday of the month, so keep an eye out next week!