Menu
Company

Halo Infinite Battle Royale Modes Appear in Game Screenshots; BR Might Become Public in the Near FUture

Ule Lopez
Aug 20, 2022
Halo Infninte

Halo Infinite’s content continues to slowly pump out updates, fixing various problems and adding new content. Currently, we’re in the middle of Season 2, Lone Wolves, which has its own unique battle pass with cosmetics and rewards. Today though, a rather interesting development surfaced on Twitter.

Originally, Twitter user @leaks_infiite revealed that Halo Infinite would be getting battle royale modes, similar to the likes of Fortnite or the recently-released Rumbleverse. Fast forward to earlier this morning, and there’s another update about the reportedly-leaked Battle Royale mode. You can view the tweet about today’s update here.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op will Not Feature Matchmaking, Xbox Says to Just Use Discord

So, not only does it appear in the game’s UI, but it also has its own description, reading “Welcome to the Ring. Emerge victorious by being the last player standing.” In reality, that’s all we’ll have to go off of, and such a substantial update to the game would probably come in a Season patch (i.e., an update after Season 2 ends).

Otherwise, there isn’t anything concise about it. Whether the game mode has a unique draw also wasn’t confirmed nor clarified, but it probably will. Something else interesting is that there’s a pool for trios and a pool for a full squad of four, outside of just free-for-all. None of this content is in the game yet, obviously.

Halohub, on its own accord, has its own set of screenshots that further support the claims above. These screenshots were released earlier this year. You can see them below:

Currently, the game’s Season 2 is underway and will end on November 8th, 2022. The game allows you to finish the first Battle Pass, as well, assuming you’ve purchased it before the season ended. We’ll continue to update as more updates about the currently-unreleased Battle Royale game mode are released, or leaked.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Halo Infinite Battle Royale Modes Appear in Game Screenshots; BR Might Become Public in the Near FUture

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is free to download on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via the Windows 10 Store and Steam. The game’s campaign is also purchasable on these platforms.

Products mentioned in this post

Fortnite
Halo Infinite

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order